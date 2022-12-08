The Christmas countdown just became slightly less joyful now that Lidl has pulled a popular Advent calendar from its shelves.

On Dec. 6, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the German-based discount chain has issued a voluntary recall of its 8.4-ounce, Favorina-branded premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination. Lidl discovered the issue during routine testing, which the company said it "performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers."

The advent calendars, sold in Lidl stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5 of this year, displayed a "Best If Used By" year of 2023 and a barcode number of 4056489516965.

Although the company has received no reports or complaints of illness related to the consumption of the product, it urged consumers not to eat the chocolate and return it to its place of purchase for a full refund, no receipt necessary.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety," the company said in a statement.

While healthy individuals infected with salmonella may experience symptoms such fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, the bacteria can pose a serious health risk to young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers with additional questions about the recall can call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday.

Unfortunately, the chocolate Advent calendars weren't the only items removed from stores this week. On Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Kraft Heinz recalled nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Meyer's ready-to-eat Ham and Cheese Loaf due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the consumption of the meat.