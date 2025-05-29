 Skip to content

Little Caesars Just Launched 3 Wild New Pizzas

The new limited-time pizzas include fancy toppings and a slimmer, artisan-style cut.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Little Caesars is most famous for its deep-dish and Detroit-style pizzas. However, like other pizza chains, the Detroit-based chain has been adding new and exciting items to the menu over the past few years. They generally test these items in certain markets before adding them to the permanent menu. If all goes well, Little Caesars will be launching three fancy Artisan-Style pizzas, which are available in certain markets this summer.

The new pizzas are limited at participating locations in several markets, including Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM; Charleston-Huntington, WV; Green Bay-Appleton, WI; and El Centro, CA-Yuma, AZ. The pizzas are longer than their traditional offerings, with a smaller crust and cut into twelve “artisan-style” pieces. They start at $5.99.

Litte Caesars Bruschetta Artisan-Style Pizza
Litte Caesars

The first kind, the Bruschetta Artisan-Style Pizza, costs $6.99 and is topped with creamy garlic white sauce, seasoned tomato bruschetta, and a blend of mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheeses. It is finished with parmesan and garlic herb seasoning.

Little Caesars Cheesy Garlic Chicken Artisan-Style Pizza
Little Caesars

The second, a Cheesy Garlic Chicken Artisan-Style Pizza has chicken, creamy garlic white sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, and is sprinkled with parmesan and garlic herb seasoning. It also costs $6.99.

Little Caesars Double Pepperoni Artisan-Style Pizza
Little Caesars

The last option, the Double Pepperoni Artisan-Style Pizza, has pizza sauce, mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Classic Pepperoni, and parmesan and garlic herb seasoning. It costs $5.99.

All three varieties are $1 more in the El Centro, CA-Yuma, AZ market. You can get all Little Caesars Artisan-Style Pizza until June 29, 2025.

stack of little caesars pizza
Little Caesars

Redditors have a mixed reaction to the news. “Little Caesars, this is not your wheelhouse. Your wheelhouse is catering to people who like cheap pizzas and stadium pretzels,” one wrote. “I laughed 🤣….no LC, this is not your play,” another said.

Some were excited about the topping options. “If this can mean chicken as a regular topping, I’m all for it,” another said. “Or more sauce options. The best thing about other pizza places is the ability to buy 3+ pies and all having different enough flavors to not get too tired of leftovers after a couple days. But all LC has is tomato sauce, and cheese sometimes when they have pretzel crust,” one added.

Those who have tried the new type of pizza approve. “Had the pepperoni one a couple of days ago. It was good. It is definitely still just a Little Caesars pizza, so if you like the flavor of them, you will probably like this,” one wrote.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • Arby’s Just Announced New Menu Item That “Has the Meats”

    Arby's Just Announced New Menu Item

  • Dairy Queen Just Announced Wild New Blizzard Flavors

    Dairy Queen Announces Wild New Blizzards

  • 6 Major Restaurant Chains Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    6 Restaurant Chains Filed for Bankruptcy

  • 7 Fast-Growing Chicken Sandwich Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

    7 Chicken Chains You're About to See Everywhere

  • Sonic storefront on striped blue background

    Sonic Brings Back Fan-Favorite Slushes

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.