Little Caesars Just Launched 3 Wild New Pizzas

Little Caesars is most famous for its deep-dish and Detroit-style pizzas. However, like other pizza chains, the Detroit-based chain has been adding new and exciting items to the menu over the past few years. They generally test these items in certain markets before adding them to the permanent menu. If all goes well, Little Caesars will be launching three fancy Artisan-Style pizzas, which are available in certain markets this summer.

The new pizzas are limited at participating locations in several markets, including Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM; Charleston-Huntington, WV; Green Bay-Appleton, WI; and El Centro, CA-Yuma, AZ. The pizzas are longer than their traditional offerings, with a smaller crust and cut into twelve “artisan-style” pieces. They start at $5.99.

The first kind, the Bruschetta Artisan-Style Pizza, costs $6.99 and is topped with creamy garlic white sauce, seasoned tomato bruschetta, and a blend of mozzarella, asiago, and parmesan cheeses. It is finished with parmesan and garlic herb seasoning.

The second, a Cheesy Garlic Chicken Artisan-Style Pizza has chicken, creamy garlic white sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses, and is sprinkled with parmesan and garlic herb seasoning. It also costs $6.99.

The last option, the Double Pepperoni Artisan-Style Pizza, has pizza sauce, mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Classic Pepperoni, and parmesan and garlic herb seasoning. It costs $5.99.

All three varieties are $1 more in the El Centro, CA-Yuma, AZ market. You can get all Little Caesars Artisan-Style Pizza until June 29, 2025.

Redditors have a mixed reaction to the news. “Little Caesars, this is not your wheelhouse. Your wheelhouse is catering to people who like cheap pizzas and stadium pretzels,” one wrote. “I laughed 🤣….no LC, this is not your play,” another said.

Some were excited about the topping options. “If this can mean chicken as a regular topping, I’m all for it,” another said. “Or more sauce options. The best thing about other pizza places is the ability to buy 3+ pies and all having different enough flavors to not get too tired of leftovers after a couple days. But all LC has is tomato sauce, and cheese sometimes when they have pretzel crust,” one added.

Those who have tried the new type of pizza approve. “Had the pepperoni one a couple of days ago. It was good. It is definitely still just a Little Caesars pizza, so if you like the flavor of them, you will probably like this,” one wrote.