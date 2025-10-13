Beloved Fried Fish Chain Just Made a Move No One Saw Coming

Long John Silver’s is one of the most well-known seafood chains in the U.S., a place where customers know they can get good fish, shrimp, crab, and more at reasonable prices. Famous for its fried fish platters, the restaurant just made a major change that will transform the company and pivot in a completely unexpected direction. Fans already have plenty to say about this move—here’s what diners need to know before their next trip to Long John Silver’s.

Chicken Logo

Long John Silver’s is moving away from just seafood to focus on chicken dishes, too. The brand changed its logo from a fish to that of a chicken, with the words “Chicken + Seafood” underneath the image. This rebranding is part of an effort for the chain to highlight its “best kept secret” chicken offerings.

Chicken Strips

Long John Silver’s is obviously known for seafood, but also has chicken on the menu, like the fan favorite chicken strips. “Experience the savory perfection of our three-piece all-white meat chicken, hand battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter and fired to perfection,” the chain says. Fans can also choose to enjoy a chicken basket or platter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Chicken Fans

Fans have been raving about the Long John Silver’s chicken for a long time now. “I accidentally ordered a combo platter with chicken, only realized it when I got home. Some of the best tasting chicken I ever had from a fast food restaurant for sure!” one customer said. “I am so sad I don’t live anywhere near an LJS anymore cause their chicken are probably my favorite chicken tenders since Chili’s got rid of the original crispers,” another commented.

Best Kept Secret

Long John Silver’s has apparently been testing new chicken items that have been a huge success. “Our hand-battered chicken strips—known as Chicken Planks—are every bit as crave-worthy as our legendary fish. It’s time we let that secret out,” Christopher Caudill, Long John Silver’s senior vice president of marketing and innovation, said in a statement.

Seafood Is Here To Stay

Seafood lovers don’t need to worry—Long John Silver’s assures customers it will continue to serve up excellent seafood platters and fried fish, even with a different logo. “With sales down for many dining chains, Long John Silver’s is looking to capitalize on the intrigue of a logo change and different menu options in the hopes it will generate more foot traffic and more revenue,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek.