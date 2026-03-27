6 LongHorn Steakhouse Orders Chefs Say Are Better Than the Steak

A professional chef shares longhorn steakhouse orders better than the steak.

LongHorn Steakhouse may be best known for its expertly grilled steaks, but there’s plenty more on the menu worth exploring. From flavorful seafood to crave-worthy sides and hearty chicken dishes, chefs say some of the best bites don’t come from the steak section at all. Here are four must-have non-steak orders that stand out for their flavor, quality, and crowd appeal, according to Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans.

White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

The White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms are rich, savory, and packed with flavor in every bite. The mushrooms are filled with a creamy blend of white cheddar, garlic, and herbs, creating a satisfying mix of earthy and cheesy notes. It’s Chef Kelly’s favorite appetizer at the steakhouse.

“These are mushroom caps that are stuffed with an herb cheese stuffing, topped with Parmesan, and – as if that was not enough cheese – served over a cheese sauce,” she says. “These are perfect for sharing and are a crowd pleaser!”

Baby Back Ribs

There’s no shortage of BBQ joints serving tasty ribs, but the Baby Back Ribs at LongHorn stand out, says Chef Kelly. They’re also a great value, with a half rack priced at $21.49 and a full rack at $27.49.

“These ribs are tender, smoky, and coated in a sweet and tangy sauce, she says. “These are some of the best steakhouse ribs out there, and you will not be disappointed if you get these instead of your usual steak.”

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

The Parmesan Crusted Chicken has an irresistible topping that’s typically a blend of Parmesan, garlic, and a crispy breadcrumb layer, which creates a golden, savory finish that makes the dish feel indulgent.

“If pork is not your thing, go for the Parmesan Crusted Chicken, which is juicy chicken breasts seasoned and grilled, then smothered in a rich Parmesan sauce,” says Chef Kelly. “These are beyond delicious!”

Mashed Potatoes

A side of mashed potatoes pairs perfectly with nearly every dish at LongHorn, and it’s one of Chef Kelly’s go-tos.

“The mashed potatoes are creamy, fluffy, and very buttery,” she explains. “They have a delicious flavor and are perfect paired with any of the entrees on the menu.”

Steakhouse Mac & Cheese

Another must-have side is the Steakhouse Mac & Cheese, which Chef Kelly says is perfect for “cheese lovers.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She explains that the “Al dente pasta is coated in a smoky cheese sauce that is not too thick, not too thin.” She adds, “It is topped with buttery panko crumbs for a crusty finish.”

Chocolate Stampede

If you have room, the Chocolate Stampede is the dessert to get, says Chef Kelly.

“It’s layers of moist chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, chocolate frosting, chocolate sauce, and two scoops of vanilla ice cream,” she explains. “How can that be bad?”