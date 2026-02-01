6 Best LongHorn Steakhouse Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs share the LongHorn Steakhouse menu items they order most for bold flavor and value.

Texas Roadhouse often steals the spotlight, but LongHorn Steakhouse has plenty of fans of its own. It delivers a classic steakhouse experience in a casual, approachable way, with juicy steaks, flavorful sides, and a warm, inviting atmosphere — perfect for steak lovers who want quality without the sticker shock. “LongHorn Steakhouse is definitely not a chef’s hot take because LongHorn consistently nails steak in a way that many high end restaurants in my area of Atlanta do not,” says Chef Shaiheem, Executive Chef of the Historic Fox Theatre and author of “I Know You Can Make This.” He adds, “I think a well-run Longhorn stands up next to any Hal’s or Ruth Chris.” The steakhouse chain has plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes, but let’s be real–the entire menu is crave-worthy and with so many options, it’s hard to choose. But to help narrow it down, chefs reveal the top six five standout choices.

The Outlaw Ribeye

For $34.26, diners can enjoy the Outlaw Ribeye that comes with a choice of one side salad. It’s one of Chef Shaiheem’s go-tos. “This is widely considered the king of the menu,” he says. “It is 20 oz—bone-in cut, fire-grilled and seasoned with a smoky char. The bone-in preparation preserves more juice and flavor than the standard boneless ribeye. Chefs and steak aficionados love the heavy marbling, which makes it the most succulent and flavorful bite on the menu. The Outlaw Ribeye, cooked medium, with potatoes and the smoky, crispy Brussels sprouts, is his personal favorite. “There’s something about the way they use that char seasoning on the bone-in meat that makes it feel less like a chain restaurant and more like a backyard BBQ at the house of someone who actually knows how to work a grill.”

Flo’s Filet

Flo’s Filet is another delicious steak that you can get excited about without worrying about a hefty price tag. For $26.29, you can get a 6-oz filet, a side and salad. “Named after one of the original servers from the 1981 opening, this is their signature center-cut filet mignon. It’s exceptionally lean but manages to stay buttery-soft,” explains Chef Shaiheem. “It’s seasoned with a specific ‘Grill Seasoning’ (heavy on the salt and pepper) and seared on a flat-top to create a consistent crust that contrasts the tender interior.”

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

If you’re in the mood for something other than steak, the Parmesan Crusted Chicken is an excellent choice, according to Chef Shaiheem. “While it’s a steakhouse, this dish has a cult following that rivals the beef,” he says. “It features grilled chicken breasts topped with a creamy parmesan and garlic cheese crust. It’s a “comfort food” masterpiece. The panko-parmesan topping provides a salty, crunchy texture that keeps the chicken underneath juicy. Many diners actually “hack” the menu by asking for this parmesan crust on their steaks or side dishes.”

LongHorn Salmon

For seafood lovers, the LongHorn Salmon has the ideal amount of sauce and is cooked to perfection. “Often cited by dietitians and chefs as the best non-steak entree, this Atlantic salmon is marinated in a secret bourbon-based sauce,” says Chef Shaiheem. “The marinade has a hint of sweetness that caramelizes beautifully on the grill. It’s served over rice pilaf, which soaks up the extra glaze, making it a lighter but still high-protein option.”

Wild West Shrimp

The Wild West Shrimp appetizer is a tasty way to kick off your meal at LongHorn Steakhouse. “These are hand-battered popcorn shrimp tossed with spicy cherry peppers and garlic butter,” Chef Shaiheem explains. “It’s the perfect balance of heat and acid. The pepperoncini cut through the richness of the fried shrimp and butter, making it a bright, addictive start to a heavy meal.”

Renegade Sirloin

Starting at just $16.79, the Renegade Sirloin is one steak that should not be overlooked. According to Ryan Allen, a home chef, food content creator, recipe developer and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals where he focuses on simple, family-friendly slow cooker and weeknight recipes for busy home cooks, it doesn't disappoint. "While I love several items from LongHorn Steakhouse, my usual order is the Renegade Sirloin with a baked sweet potato and steamed broccoli (and I always ask for my potato without butter)," he says. "And it works. The steak is correctly seasoned and prepared without having to be slathered in sauces to cover up any missteps. That's food worth eating, since much of the time, we try to solve the problem of what to eat by literally not eating."