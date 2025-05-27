This Low-Impact Routine Builds Strength & Stamina in One Go

Saving time at the gym is always a good idea. When you can do one workout that addresses two fitness goals, it’s a true win. Zarina Manaenkova, a certified movement analyst and founder of Zarina Del Mar, outlines an excellent low-impact routine that does exactly that. Get ready to build strength and stamina—all in one go.

Low-impact training is an excellent way to work your muscles and boost your overall fitness. In addition, it minimizes the risk of placing excess stress on your joints.

High-impact movement, such as jumping or running, is a popular go-to choice to gain endurance. That said, low-impact exercise, such as swimming, walking, and performing floor movements, can be just as effective while decreasing the risk of injury. Low-impact is also a more viable option for some individuals.

Zarina explains, “The main physical benefits of low-impact strength training are that you’re moving your bones in your joints in the full range of motion, and with each repetition, you are trying to go deeper with the movements. Once your nervous system controls your body, it starts engaging all muscles attached to each particular bone, moving a specific joint. This helps you build up strength and flexibility simultaneously without over-stressing the muscles and joints.”

If you’re able to incorporate high-impact activities into your routine, Zarina encourages you to perform a combination of everything.

“The overall recommendation is to have it all: low-impact, high-impact, strength, and endurance training,” Zarina tells us.

Let’s take a look at Zarina’s low-impact workout that builds strength and stamina.

This Low-Impact Routine Builds Strength and Stamina in One Go

1. Seated Cross-Legged Stretch

Begin sitting cross-legged on the floor. Hold the opposite knee with one hand, bringing the other hand deep behind your back. Hold this position and breathe—4 to 5 inhales and exhales. Reach to grab the opposite knee. Repeat this movement for 30 to 45 seconds.

RELATED: 6 Nightly Stretches That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Shin Box Transition

Sit on the ground with your legs bent in front of you, knees pointing in opposite directions. One leg should be folded in front, while the other leg should be folded behind you. Lean forward over the front knee, reaching both arms in front of you. If you’re able to, lower your chest toward your knee and rest your forehead down. Hold the stretch for 35 to 40 seconds, taking deep breaths. Return to the center. Switch sides.

If You Can Do These 6 Exercises, Your Body Is Still Young

3. Deep Squat

Descend into a deep squat, keeping your heels in contact with the ground, if possible. If your heels rise, remain on the balls of your feet. Lean your torso forward, extending your arms ahead of you. Round your spine and drop your head, aiming to bring your forehead toward the ground. Lift your chest, assuming a tall posture while in the squat. Repeat for 35 to 40 seconds.

Complete this sequence for 1 to 3 sets throughout your day.