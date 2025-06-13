9 Best Low-Sugar Dunkin’ Drinks to Lose Belly Overhang

Dunkin’ is known for its coffee and infamous donuts of course. It’s quick, affordable and perfect for busy people on the go. Plus, the popular chain consistently delivers delicious high-quality menu items and regularly introduces new innovative flavors.

But there’s another reason to visit the beloved donut joint. For health-conscious consumers, it can also be a pit stop for low-sugar drinks that help fight belly fat. It’s hard to fathom, but Dunkin’ has plenty of options that don’t have a ton of sugar and are ideal for anyone looking to cut back on sweets without sacrificing on taste.

Here’s 9 dietitian-approved choices to consider from Dunkin’ Donuts, per health experts Eat This, Not That! spoke that are tasty and low in sugar.

Hot Iced or Black Coffee

You can never go wrong with a cut of Hot or Iced Black Coffee.

“Classic and bold with zero sugar or calories,” says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, who is also a personal trainer.

She explains, “For zero-sugar drink options at Dunkin’ Donuts, stick with simple, unsweetened choices. Hot or iced black coffee, cold brew with no milk or sugar, hot or iced Americanos, and Nitro Cold Brew all deliver bold flavor without added sugars or calories.”

Americano

Whether you love it hot or iced, the Americano contains zero sugar and Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet approves.

She says, “An Americano blends rich espresso with hot water for a bold, zero-sugar drink that’s virtually calorie-free—unless you add extras. Skip the cream and sugar. Go black or add a splash of unsweetened almond milk for a smooth, low-calorie boost.”

Cold Brew

Cold Brew with no milk/sugar is also on Sabat’s list of smart choices because there’s no sugar.

She says it’s, “Smooth and naturally sugar-free with lower acidity.”

Nitro Cold Brew

Sabat says you can enjoy the Nitro Cold Brew guilt-free. It’s “infused with nitrogen for a creamy texture, no sugar needed.”

Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

A nice Unsweetened Iced Green Tea is a great way to unwind and cool down. Plus, it’s “Light and refreshing with antioxidant benefits and no sugar,” per Sabat.

She adds, “You can also enjoy unsweetened iced green tea, black tea, or iced tea with a splash of fruit flavor (as long as no syrup is added). These refreshing drinks are naturally free of sugar and perfect for anyone looking to cut back without sacrificing taste.”

Latte

The iced and hot latte both have 5 grams of sugar per serving, but Batayneh explains why it’s still a good choice. “Lattes made with whole milk contain natural fats and protein that can help you feel fuller longer,” she says. “Customize with almond milk to make it dairy-free, or choose skim milk to lighten it up while still keeping that creamy texture.”

She adds, “Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a sugar-free flavor shot (like vanilla or toasted almond) for extra taste without the extra calories. These simple upgrades provide all the flavor of a specialty drink, minus the sugar crash.”

Blueberry Cream Cold Brew

Another Dunkin’s drink Sabat recommends is the Blueberry Cold Brew.

“With just 1 gram of sugar in a small or medium and only 2 grams in a large, it delivers a smooth, rich cold brew experience with a subtle hint of blueberry and a touch of cream.”

She explains, “Unlike many flavored coffee drinks, it doesn’t rely on artificial sweeteners or sugary syrups, making it a great choice for those looking to reduce sugar without giving up a bit of indulgence. It’s a refreshing, lightly flavored option that keeps your sugar intake in check. But hurry because they might be seasonal only.”

Cold Brew with Cream

Cold Brew with Cream is an excellent low-sugar choice, with just 1 gram of sugar in a small and 2 grams in a large.

According to Sabat, “The cream adds a smooth, rich texture without significantly increasing the sugar content. For a touch of sweetness without added sugar, you can simply add a packet of stevia. This makes it an ideal option for those who want a satisfying, flavorful coffee drink while keeping their sugar intake to a minimum.”

She continues, “Adding cream, whole milk, almond milk, or oat milk to any of the zero-sugar drinks above will typically add just 1–2 grams of naturally occurring sugar, allowing for plenty of customizable options that still fit a low-sugar lifestyle.”

Macchiato (Hot or Iced, with Unsweetened Milk)

With just 4 grams of sugar, Batayneh says the Macchiato is a good option.

“Espresso-forward with just a splash of milk, the macchiato delivers bold flavor without the sugar overload,” she explains. “Choosing unsweetened almond or skim milk keeps it light and low in calories. Order it plain, then add a sugar-free flavor shot—vanilla or hazelnut are tasty, guilt-free choices.”