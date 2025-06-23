 Skip to content

5 Best Low-Sugar Snacks To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days

These expert-approved snacks help curb cravings and support belly fat loss in 30 days.
June 23, 2025

Are you trying to flatten your tummy? Some snacks can help you blast belly fat. “To reduce belly fat you can focus on diet, but also remember to get regular exercise and good sleep,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “These snacks are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats which are key nutrients to control blood sugar, support metabolism, and curb cravings.” In general, to reduce belly fat, she recommends focusing on snacks with less than 5 grams of sugar, at least 8 to 10 grams of protein, and 3 to 5 grams fiber of fiber. Here are the 5 best low-sugar snacks to lose belly overhang in 30 days.

Greek Yogurt with Chia Seeds

The first snack Collingwood recommends is Greek yogurt with chia seeds. “High in protein and probiotics for gut health. Chia seeds add fiber and omega-3s to support fat metabolism,” she says. Not sure what type to buy? “Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt and add cinnamon or a few berries for natural sweetness,” she recommends.

Hard-Boiled Eggs + Veggies

Next up? Hard-boiled eggs with veggies. “Eggs are packed with protein and healthy fats that keep you full and stabilize blood sugar,” says Collingwood. She recommends eating them with sliced bell peppers, cucumbers, or cherry tomatoes “for crunch and added fiber.” Expert tip? Meal prep at the start of the week and boil a bunch of eggs, so you have them on hand for easy protein snacks.

Hummus with Cucumber or Celery Sticks

Next up, hummus with cucumber or celery sticks. What makes this combo great, according to Collingwood? “Hummus provides plant-based protein and healthy fats, while cucumbers and celery are hydrating and low in calories,” she says.

Cottage Cheese with Berries or Nuts

Another snack that will fill you up and fuel you for gat loss? Cottage cheese with berries or nuts. “Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, which digests slowly and reduces hunger. A few berries or nuts add antioxidants or crunch without spiking sugar,” says Collingwood. “Great for an evening snack to support overnight muscle repair.”

Tuna or Salmon Packets on Cucumber Slices

Another great snack to keep on hand? Tuna or salmon packets on cucumber Slices. “High in protein and omega-3s, which help reduce inflammation and may target visceral fat,” says Collingwood. Not sure which to buy? “Choose low-sodium varieties and skip the mayo-heavy versions,” Collingwood recommends.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
