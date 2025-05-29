6 Lower Core Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Fast, Trainer Says

Trimming and tightening belly fat can be quite the challenge. The midsection is considered a natural storage zone for fat, which serves as an energy reserve. It’s also a place that sometimes holds tension and excess stress. Instead of honing in on “slimming,” your goal should be to improve core strength and function. To help you out, we spoke with a fitness expert who shares her go-to lower core exercises to melt belly fat and strengthen your core.

When it comes to burning belly fat, deep core muscles like the pelvic floor and transversus abdominis are often overlooked. That’s where Pilates comes into play. This total-body workout is especially effective in strengthening the core.

“The transversus abdominis (TA) is the deepest of the three flat abdominal muscles, located beneath the internal obliques. It’s crucial for core stability, helping to stabilize the trunk and maintain intra-abdominal pressure,” says CarolAnn, MS, CPT, NCPT with Club Pilates Athens, GA. “Think of the transversus abdominis as your anatomical girdle holding everything in like a corset. Without properly engaging these deeper layers, the superficial muscles may be overworked and the core remains weak, despite tons of crunches. True core strength comes from within, and Pilates trains those inner unit muscles to activate efficiently.”

In Pilates, the focus should be on control, precision, and connection rather than aiming for a high rep count. CarolAnn typically recommends 8 to 12 reps while focusing on your breathwork and form.

“It’s quality over quantity,” she stresses. “When exercises are performed with optimal alignment and core engagement, fewer reps yield better results—especially for building endurance and functional strength in the core.”

Below, CarolAnn outlines her go-to lower core exercises to melt belly fat.

Bridge

The glute bridge is a foundational exercise that works the hamstrings, glutes, and deep abdominal muscles.

“It teaches core control, spinal articulation, and stabilizes the pelvis,” CarolAnn adds.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your feet to press your hips up toward the sky, engaging your glutes as you do so. Hold the top of the bridge for a moment. Use control to lower.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Burn Fat Faster Than Running

Dead Bug

The dead bug is a productive move for training the lower abs without straining your body.

“It reinforces the connection between breath, spine stability, and leg movement,” says CarolAnn.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in tabletop. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat on the other side.

5 Core Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Without a Single Crunch

Double Straight Leg Stretch (Double Leg Lower/Lift)

This exercise is incredibly effective in firing up the lower core, as it blends deep abdominal engagement with controlled lower-body movement and spinal stability.

“By extending the legs straight, you increase the lever length, which ramps up the challenge for the lower abdominals,” CarolAnn says.

Lie flat on your back with legs extended toward the sky. Keep your arms at your sides or reach overhead. Press your lower back into the ground. Use control as you lower both legs as far as you’re able to without allowing your back to arch. Lift your legs to the start position.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Leg Circles with Core Stability

Leg circles teach your core to resist movement as your legs are moving, building strength in the deep stabilizers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with your legs lifted and extended toward the sky. Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Press your lower back into the ground and activate your core. Keeping your legs together and straight, use your feet to gradually “draw” a circle in the air. Reverse the motion.

Plank or Forearm Hover

Planks build full-body strength while training the transversus abdominis to support your lower core.

Assume a forearm plank position with your forearms on the floor, elbows below your shoulders, and body straight. Hold the position.

The Hundred (Straight Legs at 45° or Knees Bent at 90°)

The Hundred is a classic Pilates exercise that fires up the core, builds endurance, and strengthens the diaphragm.

Lie flat on your back. Lift your legs to tabletop with your knees bent to 90 degrees. Lift your shoulders, neck, and head off the ground and keep your arms at your sides, lifted. Start to pulse your arms up and down, all while keeping your core engaged.

How Strengthening the Lower Core Helps Build Abs

“Strengthening the lower core—particularly the deep transversus abdominis—helps draw the abdominal wall inward and upward, creating a more defined and supportive core structure,” CarolAnn explains. “Unlike surface-level crunches that only target the rectus abdominis, Pilates emphasizes deep engagement that trains your body to lift, support, and move from the center. This not only creates a flatter-looking midsection but also improves alignment, breathing, and functional movement. Over time, this balanced and integrated approach ‘sculpts’ the abs by training the muscles to work more efficiently and synergistically.”