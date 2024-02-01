What the World's Longest-Living Family Eats Every Single Day

If you've heard about the Blue Zones before, you're well aware the concept behind these beautiful corners of the world is fascinating. The Blue Zones are doing more than a few things right, as these regions are home to the highest amount of centenarians. Loma Linda, California; Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Ikaria, Greece were dubbed Blue Zones by explorer and National Geographic Fellow, Dan Buettner. Recently, Buettner shared what the world's longest-living family eats every, and we're here to spill the tea with you.

The Blue Zones have nine lifestyle habits in common that are likely attributed to their longevity, and they're called the Power 9. These habits include getting in natural movement, establishing a sense of purpose, eating mostly plant-based foods, downshifting, practicing the 80% rule, enjoying some wine at 5, putting loved ones first, having a sense of belonging, and choosing the right group of friends. Diet is a crucial cornerstone in the Blue Zones, with most individuals prioritizing fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, whole grains, and olive oil.

Get ready to update your shopping list, because you'll want to add the #1 lunch of the world's longest-living family to your regular rotation.

This is exactly what the world's longest-living family eats every day.

"The longest-lived family in the history of the world, that we know of, called the Melis family, they live up in the highlands of Sardinia," Buettner stated in an Instagram video. "Nine siblings, collective age: 861 years. Oldest one, older sibling, 109. Every day of their life, they had the exact same lunch … now this wasn't because 'my diet requires me to do it'—no, they loved it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The longest-living family in the world savors this lunch every day:

Sourdough bread

Chunky three-bean minestrone soup (pinto, garbanzo, and white bean)

Two to three-ounce glass of red wine

According to the official Blue Zones website, beans are considered the "consummate superfood" within the Blue Zones diet, so it should come as no surprise that the world's longest-living family prioritizes them daily. Beans typically contain a whopping 21% protein and 77% complex carbohydrates. In addition, they're chock-full of fiber. They're incredibly affordable, provide a ton of nutrients, and can be worked into many different tasty meals.

