4 Best Morning Habits From the World’s Longest-Living People

Everyone has a morning routine that works best for them. But just because you have a certain regimen you've been doing forever, that doesn't mean it consists of the healthiest habits. If you're curious about how you can improve the way you start each day and perhaps extend your life, draw some inspiration from those who live in the Blue Zones—Loma Linda, California; Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Sardinia, Italy. The Blue Zones are areas of the globe where it's common for individuals to live to be centenarians. We're here with some of the best morning habits from the world's longest-living people, so listen up.

We know that it's easy to get stuck in a rut because change can be tough to get used to. But it can be so refreshing to switch things up and try new things. And what better way to learn how to improve the length of your life than by learning from those who have been there and successfully done that? Some simple habits like what you eat for breakfast and adding movement to each day can potentially add years to your lifespan. So keep an open mind and think about revamping your lifestyle.

Read on to learn all about the best morning habits from the world's longest-living people. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 5 Best Mediterranean Lifestyle Tips for a Longer, Healthier Life.

Start your morning off with a nutritious breakfast, like oats.

A hearty breakfast such as a bowl of oats in the morning receives Blue Zones' founder, explorer, National Geographic Fellow, and award-winning journalist Dan Buettner's stamp of approval. In a TikTok video, Buettner reveals oatmeal is the "consummate Blue Zone breakfast—especially as we enter the cold months."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buettner emphasizes choosing "the steel-cut, slow-cooked kind" and enjoying them with chopped nuts—specifically, almonds. "Boil these two together," he says. "I like cooking them together. It only takes about 10 minutes. It softens up the almonds. I add a little bit of oat milk. I like a little bit of sweet, so I'll put a teaspoon of maple syrup in there, and then a little bit of cinnamon. And when you put cinnamon on it, it's not only an antibacterial, but it also enhances the sweetness without adding more sugar. Combine these two low glycemic index, complex carbohydrates, fiber that'll carry you through 'til noon, and help you live to 100."

Spend some quality time with loved ones.

The mornings can be busy, but before you open up your laptop or start your day, carve out quality time to connect with your partner and family. Putting family first is something individuals in the Blue Zones are pros at—and it's clear they reap the benefits of this soul-nourishing habit. Buettner reveals in a TikTok video, "The foundation of every longevity culture in the world is how they connect. They tend to put a priority on family over work and hobbies."

Drink some coffee.

If a warm cup of joe is already part of your morning ritual, you're in luck, because individuals of the Blue Zones practice this habit as well. According to Blue Zones, Nicoyans, Ikarians, and Sardinians kick off their mornings with a cup of coffee that's sweetened just a bit and doesn't have cream. Plus, scientific evidence proves that drinking coffee is an excellent way to perk up your morning and entire day. Coffee can boost your mood, help with depression, and reduce inflammation; it also contains essential antioxidants.

Set intentions for your day.

Research also shows that older individuals who set a clear purpose or goals tend to live longer than individuals who don't. Setting intentions or establishing a purpose for each day is a smart morning habit to get into—it can even help extend your life! In many of the Blue Zones, the idea of having a purpose, or what motivates these individuals to get out of bed in the a.m., is a crucial part of their lifestyle. Okinawans refer to it as "ikigai," and Nicoyans refer to it as "plan de vida."