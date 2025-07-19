7 Macaroni Grill Picks Diners Say Are Must-Orders This Month

Macaroni Grill is one of the most popular Italian-American chains in the U.S., with customers raving online about their favorite dishes and drinks. Visitors love the charm and family-friendly atmosphere where children can draw on paper tablecloths, and the food is delicious with generous portions. But what are people ordering right now that are total must-have menu items? From pasta and pizza to chicken and lamb, these seven dishes are what keep guests coming back again and again for their favorite meals.

Lasagna Bolognese

Visitors love the classic Macaroni Grill Lasagna Bolognese made with bolognese sauce, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and imported pomodorina. “Lasagna sometimes calls me in the afternoon. Macaroni Grill answered the calling, w fresh, flavorful pasta pie,” one guest said.

Shrimp Portofino

The Macaroni Grill Shrimp Portofino is another must-have menu item during the summer months, made from sautéed jumbo shrimp, capellini, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, pine nuts, and lemon butter. “We drove from Northridge to Cerritos to enjoy our favorite Italian restaurant that closed in our area and it was worth the drive. The Shrimp Portofino was as delicious as I remember. The tomato soup and Caesar salad as well,” one guest shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Warm Bread and Olive Oil

Visitors to Macaroni Grill are obsessed with the freshly-baked warm bread and olive oil always on the table. “I had lasagna and it was the best I have had in a long time, and the homemade bread was scrumptious with the oil and cracked pepper,” one guest said. “We had the hot bread with flavored olive oil, the house salad & dressing, & the spaghetti bolognese with meatballs. Everything was fabulous,” another agreed.

Pesto Chicken Pizza

Macaroni Grill’s Pesto Chicken made with pesto sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, grated parmesan, basil, and toasted pine nuts is a must-have menu item. “We are traveling from Boston and so surprised you had the pizzas! We ordered the Pesto Chicken Pizza and it was phenomenal! Had we not been traveling we would be back more often!” one guest raved.

Fettuccine Alfredo

The Fettuccine Alfredo made with parmesan, butter, and cream is an indulgent delight. “The real star of the show was the pasta,” one guest said. “I ordered the Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, and it was cooked to perfection. The noodles were tender, the sauce was rich and flavorful, and the portion was generous. I also tried a bite of my companion’s Fettuccine Alfredo, which was equally delicious.”

Carmela’s Chicken Rigatoni

Macaroni Grill serves the Carmela’s Chicken Rigatoni as part of its lunch menu. Made with grilled chicken, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese, rigatoni, and creamy marsala wine sauce, this dish is a fan-favorite. “Carmela’s chicken is the best, ambiance and service is always great,” one happy customer said.

Grilled Lamb Chops

The Grilled Bone-In Lamb Chops at Macaroni Grill (made with mustard cream sauce, roasted parmesan potatoes, and seasonal vegetables) are another must-have menu item. “Absolutely loved our experience at Macaroni’s in McAllen!” one guest said. “The lamb was incredibly flavorful, the vegetables perfectly cooked, and the Caesar salad had a spectacular taste. Everything felt super gourmet. The atmosphere was lovely, and the service matched the quality of the food.”