5 Big Changes Coming to Frito-Lay Snacks Shoppers Should Know About

Frito-Lay is reading the writing on the wall and making changes to some of its most popular snacks, in an effort to cater to changing customer tastes and demands. Well-known and beloved products like Cheetos and Doritos may soon have added ingredients that make them a “better-for-you” option rather than just an indulgence. With more focus than ever on artificial colors and flavors, the company is clearly planning to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to reformulating or introducing better food items. Here are five major changes coming to Frito-Lay soon.

Protein and Fiber

PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, announced plans to make changes during a call with Wall Street analysts and investors on July 17. The company is planning to introduce cleaner versions to snacks by adding more protein and fiber. “Protein is clearly a sub-segment in the food and beverage category that is growing fast,” said Ramon Laguarta, the chief executive of PepsiCo, via The New York Times. “Consumers are adopting protein solutions in their diet at a pace that was not the case a few months or years back. We’re trying to offer the consumer solutions. Not small solutions, but big solutions with some of our big brands.”

Lays and Tostitos

While it was hinted that Quaker snacks would have more protein and fiber, the company is also relaunching Lay’s and Tostitos to remove artificial colors or flavors by the end of 2025. “These kinds of foods are generally cheaper, and so people go towards that,” Vanessa Rissetto, registered dietitian and CEO and co-founder of Culina Health, told CNBC. “So if we can minimize or limit these additives, maybe the population is going to be healthier.”

Doritos and Cheetos

There will also be a new line of Doritos and Cheetos introduced without artificial colors and flavors, using natural ingredients. "For companies that are currently using petroleum-based red dye, try watermelon juice or beet juice," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference back in April. "For companies currently combining petroleum-based yellow chemical and red dyes together, try carrot juice."

Portion Control

Frito-Lay knows customers struggle with portion control, and will focus on smaller bags of chips and/or multipacks to help shoppers keep to the correct servings. “The food business in a smaller format, that will continue to grow,” Laguarta said. “I think it’s a great way for our brands to participate in a healthy diet.”

Demand For Protein

More customers than ever are demanding decent protein snacks: Research from Chomps shows consumers “actively seek protein in 36% of snacking occasions”, and the industry isn’t keeping up. “At Chomps, we’re seeing firsthand how new consumer groups—especially millennials, Gen Z, and women—are embracing protein snacks in new ways. This is not just a trend; this is a permanent shift in how people snack,” said Matt Landen, SVP of Business Development at Chomps.