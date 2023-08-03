7 Foods Margot Robbie Ate For a Barbie Body

"Margot Robbie's diet" is suddenly a top search term on Google, with queries "skyrocketing by 1,364% following the release of the Barbie movie," according to data from Total Shape. It's no wonder. Barbie is a box office smash and cultural phenomenon, on its way to becoming the #1 movie of the summer. And it's not just some kiddie flick: The live-action film cleverly appeals to a large audience and addresses serious issues of sexism, diversity, body image, equal rights, and feminism. The all-star cast brilliantly balances the philosophical questions with humor and is earning high praise from critics and even loud whispers of Oscar nominations.

Margot Robbie, who also produced the film, takes on the lead role as "Stereotypical Barbie," the first Barbie ever created, and sports an array of fabulous outfits in the film, including a 1950s retro bathing suit leaving fans asking how the A-lister got into shape for the movie. For her previous roles, the star has been known to enjoy a well-balanced diet that includes lean proteins, fiber and healthy fats. Here's everything we know the 33-year-old added to that while prepping, filming and promoting Barbie, and what nutrition experts think of her choices.

1 She Ate Fermented Foods

London-based skincare pro Jasmina Vico worked with Robbie and others in the cast to help maintain great skin and health. In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, she said, "Margot was also eating fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir, all kinds of bitter foods."

What the Expert Says: According to Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the bestselling book The One One One Diet, "Margot's diet is filled with nutrient-rich fermented foods. The health benefits range from:

Improved Digestion : Fermented foods contain probiotics, which are live beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome. These probiotics can help improve digestion and nutrient absorption, potentially reducing symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

Boosted Immune System : A significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut, and consuming fermented foods can help balance the gut microbiota. A diverse and balanced microbiome is associated with a stronger immune response and reduced risk of infections.

Enhanced Nutrient Absorption: Fermentation can break down complex nutrients, making them easier for the body to absorb. For instance, fermentation can increase the availability of certain vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, folate, and certain antioxidants."

2 She Ate Berries

Another food that Robbie ate consistently was berries, according to Vico.

What the Expert Says: Batayneh explains, "Berries provide potassium, magnesium, vitamins C and K, and fiber. They are also rich in antioxidants which can help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and pollution. The antioxidants in berries have anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of chronic diseases associated with inflammation."

3 She Drank Organic Milk Thistle Tea

Vico also revealed that Robbie and others who played Barbies drank organic milk thistle tea for its many health benefits.

What the Expert Says: Batayneh says, "Organic milk thistle tea can offer several potential health benefits. However, it's important to note that scientific research on milk thistle tea is still limited, and more studies are needed to confirm its effects conclusively. Here are some of the potential health benefits associated with organic milk thistle tea:

Liver Support : Milk thistle is most well-known for its potential to support liver health. The active compound in milk thistle, silymarin, is believed to have hepatoprotective properties, helping to protect liver cells from damage caused by toxins and promoting liver regeneration. Regular consumption of milk thistle tea may assist in maintaining a healthy liver function.

Antioxidant Properties : Milk thistle contains powerful antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress in the body. Antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall health.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects : Silymarin in milk thistle may have anti-inflammatory properties, which could help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate certain inflammatory conditions.

Digestive Support: Organic milk thistle tea may aid in digestion by supporting the liver's role in detoxifying and breaking down waste products. A healthy liver contributes to better digestion and nutrient absorption."

4 She Had Avocado Toast with Grilled Halloumi Cheese and Australian-Style Bacon

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Australian star enjoyed avocado toast, grilled Halloumi cheese, and Australian-style bacon for breakfast.

What the Expert Says: Sports performance dietitian Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD, tells us, "For the uninitiated, Australian-style bacon closely resembles what we Americans would call Canadian bacon. While American bacon is made from the pork belly, Australian bacon is cut from the leaner portion of the pig, meaning that it contains less saturated fat, a type of fat that's not great for your heart. Avocados also contain monounsaturated fat, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. So, let's just say Margot probably isn't needing her heart checked out anytime soon."

5 She Waited in Line for Udon Carbonara

While taking a break from Barbie Land, Robbie headed to Japan and stood in line for over three hours to try udon carbonara, which was "the greatest thing that ever happened" to her, according to Vogue. "The noodles were thick and silky, and came with cracked pepper, a hunk of butter, a mound of Parmesan, a raw egg, and scallions," the outlet reports.

What the Expert Says: "Japan is undoubtedly known to have some of the best noodles in the world, so I don't blame Margot for the wait," Moody states. But nutritionally, the meal is not something you'd want to eat every day. "I can't say I approve of too much of a 'hunk' of butter, which isn't the healthiest thing in the world. The worst, though, is the tempura piece of bacon. We already know bacon is high in fat; however, tempura is a code word for 'fried.' So, deep frying something that's already high in fat, while I'm sure is quite delicious, isn't something I'd recommend indulging in regularly."

6 She Loves Home-Cooked Meals

While Robbie loves a good home-cooked meal, she's not one to be in the kitchen and has burned three Christmas hams. She told Vogue, "In our friendship group in LA and London, all the guys cook, and love cooking, and are really good at it," she says. "And none of the girls cook, and we love drinking, and we're really good at it." Robbie shared that cooking is stressful and that she gets distracted easily. "Everything lights on fire in the kitchen. I'm not even kidding." 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What the Expert Says: According to Moody. "Home cooking is a great skill to have to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, food from restaurants and otherwise tend to pack their meals with sodium, salt, saturated fats, and sugar to make them taste amazing and keep you coming back. Cooking most of your meals gives you more control over your nutrition and can save you a pretty penny. As far as Margot goes, though, she might just want to keep her cooking in the Barbie playhouse for her safety."

7 She Ate Ice Cream

Robbie enjoyed a Salt & Straw sea-salt-and-caramel ice cream cone, according to Vogue, while rollerblading on the Venice Beach boardwalk.

What the Expert Says: Moody emphasizes, "Barbie deserves to treat herself with a cold treat now and then. As a dietitian, I encourage the people I counsel to indulge in their favorite meals and desserts at least once a week, even if they are dieting. One instance isn't blowing all of your progress, nor will it make you gain weight if you are already slim. Life is short…enjoy your favorite ice cream now and then!"