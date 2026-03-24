7 Massive Burger and Fry Combos You Can Still Get for Under $15

Find out which popular restaurant chains still offer filling burger and fry deals for a great value.

Going out for a classic burger and fries combo has always been a reasonable choice (in terms of value for money) in the past, but fast-food is no longer the cheap option it used to be. Prices have gone up across the board, but there are still many restaurants offering fantastic burger and fry combos for great value, without sacrificing taste and quality. If you want to feed the family without spending a fortune, these chains have you covered. Here are eight massive burger and fry combos that will hit the spot every time.

Culver’s Bacon Deluxe Value Basket

The Culver’s Triple Bacon Deluxe Value Basket is one of the best deals you can get for a burger combo: For $11.19 diners can enjoy a massive burger, fries, and a drink. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun,” the chain says.

Chili’s Big Smasher Burger Combo

Chili’s has several reasonably priced burgers and sandwiches on the menu diners absolutely love. The Big Smasher Burger (Thousand Island, American cheese, red onions, pickles, lettuce) is $14.99 and comes with fries for a hearty, filling meal. The Big QP Burger ($13.59) contains two slices of American cheese, diced red onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, and also comes with fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Classic Cheeseburger Combo

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a Classic Cheeseburger ($14.99) on the menu that comes with hot, fresh French Fries. “We start with a hot and juicy beef patty served on a bed of fresh tomato, crisp dill pickles, lettuce and a melted slice of American cheese. We add BJ’s signature burger sauce for that extra zing and serve it all up next to an order of hot and crispy Fries,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

The $13.49 Bacon Cheeseburger at Texas Roadhouse is made with crispy strips of bacon with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a Texas-sized bun with steak fries and a pickle spear. The Smokehouse Burger ($13.99) is another excellent choice, made with sautéed mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion with American and jack cheeses, also served with steak fries and a pickle spear.

Freddy’s Prime Rib Steakburger Combo

The Prime Rib Steakburger Combo at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a steal for $13.99: Thin-sliced prime rib stacked on two steakburger patties with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli. This combo includes the famous Freddy’s French Fries and a drink.

Jack In the Box Hot Mess Double Cheeseburger Combo

Jack In the Box‘s Hot Mess Double Cheeseburger Combo is $11.59 for a large combo (burger, fries, and a drink). Headlining for a limited time, this burger has two 100% beef jumbo patties seasoned as they grill, white cheese sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and onion rings on toasted Sourdough bread. The Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger™ Combo is an excellent permanent menu item ($10.89 for a large combo).

Burger King Texas Double Whopper Meal

The large Texas Double Whopper® Meal at Burger King is $12.79 for a burger, fries, and drink combo, easily one of the best deals you can get, especially with the reformulated Whopper. This meal consists of two quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patties topped with American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, sliced white onions, pickles, jalapenos, mayonnaise, and yellow mustard on a toasted sesame seed bun.