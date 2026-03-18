6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cheeseburgers and Onion Rings

Six chain restaurants that serve the best cheeseburgers and crispy onion rings.

Some people order a cheeseburger and fries. However, if I see onion rings on the menu, I firmly stand by it as the perfect combo. There is something about a burger smothered in cheese with all the fixings, paired with lightly breaded onion rings that are deep-fried to perfection, that just hits the right flavor notes for me. Not every chain has delicious cheeseburgers and rings. Here are 6 chain restaurants that nail cheeseburgers and onion rings.

Culver’s ButterBurger & Rings

Culver’s has delicious food all around. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers,” one person says. Another shared a photo of their cheeseburger-and-onion-ring combo. “It was fantastic. Fresh, hot, very flavorable. Would recommend and do again,” a Redditor says. “‘I’d put a couple of those rings on the burger!!!!” another adds. “Awesome for fast food and very good for non fast food,” a third agrees.

Freddy’s Steakburger & Rings

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a quickly growing chain, specializes in smash burgers and custard, and these rings are delicious. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said. “Freddy’s Steakburgers has some of the best onion rings in the fast food business,” a Redditor claims.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger Cheeseburger & Rings

Whataburger is “committed to freshness” and even has a manifesto page on its website. “Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write, adding that they use only 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef and fresh vegetables, chopped in-house daily. And, their rings are no exception. “Whataburger has the best onion rings I’ve ever had,” a Redditor claims. I like onions but I’ve never been a huge fan of onion rings, this has changed everything lol. It’s so good.” Another adds: “Onion rings and the patty melt are the best things they have to offer.” “It’s even better when you dip it in the spicy ketchup!! The tempura batter REALLY elevates the ring,” a third chimes in.

Portillo’s Burger & Rings

Portillo’s, famous for its juicy Italian roast beef sandwiches, also offers a charbroiled burger, which is delicious with cheese. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds. “Portillo’s has pretty good onion rings,” a Redditor says. “For real. I always get their onion rings instead of fries. So much better,” another adds.

Dairy Queen Burgers & Rings

It’s no secret that Dairy Queen’s burgers, only available at select locations, are delicious. And the rings are a must-order, according to Megan Hageman, one of our reviewers. They are “attractive-looking onion rings. Each one is golden brown and generously crusted. Various sizes of the hoops live together in a cute blue serving basket,” she says. They come out hot and are “served with a perfect ratio of breading to ring,” she says. “The onion itself is snappy without being too hard. Plus, I didn’t have to deal with the entire slice coming out in one bite, leaving behind an empty carcass of breading. The only flaw of Dairy Queen’s offering is that there isn’t a lot of seasoning or standout flavor. But all the bones of a good onion ring are there.”

Smashburger & Rings

Smashburger has quickly become one of my favorite burger chains. Not only are the burgers fresh, “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website, but they have the best sides, including tater tots, brussels sprouts, and even onion rings. “The coating here is smoother and more uniform, with no crumbs. The batter adheres nicely for minimal mess while snacking in the car,” says Hageman, who recommends dipping them in the “enticing” Smash Sauce.