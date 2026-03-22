8 Massive Steak and Potato Dinners You Can Order at Popular Chain Restaurants

Find the biggest steak and potato dinners at popular restaurant chains.

Peanut butter and jelly, hamburgers and french fries, and steak and potatoes. Certain foods just pair together so perfectly, it’s like they were meant to be. This is the reason why steakhouses usually recommend eating a juicy piece of meat with some sort of a potato side. Where can you get a hearty serving of the pair? Here are 8 massive steak and potato dinners you can order at popular chains. If you are looking for a meal that requires a serious appetite and a sturdy pair of tongs, these nine chains are famous for serving massive cuts of beef alongside oversized, loaded potatoes.

Morton’s 36oz Tomahawk Ribeye

Morton’s Steakhouse’s “delicately marbled 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye” is “the statement cut for your table,” they say. Perfectly aged, the showstopper is sliced and served for two. It pairs perfectly with its “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives.

Texas Roadhouse 20-Ounce Ribeye

Texas Roadhouse is known for significant portions and reasonable prices, including massive ribeyes. The restaurant offers a 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, “Very juicy and flavorful from the marbling throughout the steak,” and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye. All are under $30, including sides. And, their spuds are popular. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

Ruth’s Chris 40oz Tomahawk Ribeye

Ruth’s Chris serves a 40-ounce, bone-in Tomahawk masterpiece seared at 1,800 degrees for peak juiciness. “Not only is this special type of steak a marvel to look at, it is absolutely delicious. A sophisticated, upscale variety – a properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds,” the restaurant writes. It’s perfect to share between two people. “Potentially controversial take: The tomahawk is the Cybertruck of steaks, all ‘look at me showing off’ for more $ a lb (of useless bone) with no real improved performance of any meaningful kind….its a limited edition bone in ribeye,” a Redditor states. Baked potatoes are also popular with diners, made with large, russet potatoes, rubbed with oil/butter and salt, then baked at 400°F-425°F for about 60 minutes until the skin is crisp and the inside is fluffy. They are served with butter, sour cream, and chives.

LongHorn 22oz The Porterhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves a delicious LongHorn Porterhouse, $34.99, which is the “biggest steak in the game wearing our name!” says the restaurant. The 22 oz. Porterhouse “combines a bone-in strip and a generous filet into one thick cut, expertly grilled over the fire to bring out the flavor.” The loaded baked potato is also a hit. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Del Frisco’s 22oz Ribeye

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $95, a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. “Im more a filet type of person. Im not usually a ribeye guy because I never had a good one. The fat was always rubbery. But this thing was like butter!” a Redditor writes about it. The high-end restaurant also serves a massive, high-quality loaded baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives, and also lobster mashed potatoes, that perfectly prepare with the decadent steak.

The Capital Grille 24oz Porterhouse

The Capital Grille serves a thick 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse that is a treat. One of my favorite sides at the swanky steakhouse? The rich Au Gratin Potatoes, a decadent, cheesy side dish featuring white cheddar, Jarlsberg, and Pecorino Romano.

Claim Jumper 21oz Ribeye

The 21 ounce Prime bone-in ribeye is a decadent piece of meat. “It was so good, my favorite steak ever!” writes a diner. “Tasty and cooked the way I like it. Medium with just the right amount of pink and charred on the outside. So, good that if I was at home I’d grab the bone and bite at it like no one is looking. The service complemented the food,” adds another. And, the baked potatoes are a hit. “You can’t got wrong with potatoes and that’s certainly true here! The loaded baked potatoes are a hit every time!” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass 22oz Silver Star

Saltgrass Steak House is a Texas chain with a “go big or go home” mantra with its steaks. The Silver Star Porterhouse, 22 ounces, and the Bone-In Ribeye, 21 ounces, are two of the biggest and most delicious options. The garlic mashed potatoes are a popular side, made with butter, garlic, milk, and cream.