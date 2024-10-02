McDonald's Iconic Boo Buckets Are Coming Back: Here's What to Know

As you stock up on candy, look for costumes, and adorn your front porch with pumpkins, there's one beloved Halloween item you'll want to keep top of mind this spooky season: McDonald's Boo Buckets.

These popular Halloween pails come as Happy Meals and are perfect for trick-or-treating. After rumors circulated about the item's return last month, the fast-food chain officially announced that its Boo Buckets will come back on Oct. 15.

10 Best McDonald's Halloween Items of All Time—From Costumed McNugget Buddies to Boo Buckets

This year's buckets feature monster designs in four colors: white, orange, green, and a brand-new blue. That's not all though. The Boo Buckets will also come with themed stickers, so fans can customize their pail to their liking.

The Halloween-themed Happy Meals will be available at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last. The chain's Happy Meals include a choice of a four-piece or six-piece Chicken McNugget or hamburger, plus a side of fries or apple slices, and a drink. Prices vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This will be the third consecutive year that McDonald's offers Boo Buckets. The fast-food chain revived the seasonal item in 2022, which was the first year it had the pails since 2016.

McDonald's first introduced its Boo Buckets in 1986 and has changed up the designs over the years. Last year's options included a green monster, white mummy, purple vampire, and an orange skeleton.

10 Restaurant Chains Launching Exciting New Menu Items In October

The upcoming launch of the Boo Buckets follows the September release of the Crocs Happy Meal, which includes exclusive "Crocs clips" and a Jibbitz sticker sheet packaged in a Happy Meal shoe box. In August, the chain introduced its Collector's Meal, which came with one of six collectible cups inspired by iconic toys, movies, McDonald's merch, and more.

McDonald's isn't the only chain to recently announce the rollout of a Halloween-themed pail. This week, Dunkin' unveiled its Halloween Munchkins Bucket, which will be available at restaurants nationwide starting on Oct. 16. According to the chain, you can fill this purple bucket with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins, which can include Dunkin's new Halloween sprinkle-covered option.

The Boo Buckets are just one of multiple new additions McDonald's fans should have on their radar. Last month, the fast-food chain announced its new "mini" McFlurry, which, along with the regular-sized option, is packaged in a more environmentally-friendly, four-flap cup.