All the Halloween Items to Snag Now Before They Sell Out

Halloween is creeping up and major snack companies including Mars and Hershey have already announced their delicious new candy lineups for the holiday.

Whether you are looking to host a frightful fête or just be the most talked about trick-or-treat house on the block, Amazon has you covered. It's easy to get just about anything you'd want from the online retailer, including the best candy and snacks, festive serving platters, and spooky decor.

Fall is busy so if you don't plan too far in advance for Halloween, don't worry. The benefit of Amazon is swift delivery and plenty of options. Even if you wait until Halloween week, you'll still look prepared. But, in order to get your hands on the best stuff, it's always better to act fast.

To get you started, here are 25 great Halloween picks for trick-or-treaters, entertainers, or anyone who loves the festivities that surround the holiday.

Reese's Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Peanut Butter Pumpkins (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 4 g

Reese's candies are always a fan favorite and this variety pack makes a fantastic option to hand out for trick or treating. The bag of 65 contains Reese's classic peanut butter cups, bite-sized pieces, white chocolate peanut butter ghosts, and milk chocolate peanut butter pumpkins. The bag even ships with cold packs to prevent melting in transit!

$15.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Oreos

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pack)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

Take the classic Oreo and make it Halloween. These two-pack cookies offer the same taste you love with an orange-colored cream filling and one of five Halloween motifs on the cookie part. They are perfect for a non-candy Halloween treat, or adding a little spook into school lunches. Each box contains 30 packs of cookies.

$11.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Scrub Mommy Halloween Sponges

Who says Halloween cleanup can't be festive? The famous Scrub Daddy sponge morphs into a different shape—or, in this case, shapes. Instead of a smiley face, you'll scrub with a skeleton, monster, acorn, and other seasonal sponges. Each order contains six sponges that should last you long beyond the Halloween season.

$21.20 at Amazon Buy Now

Fruidles Missing Body Parts Gummies

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

A little guts and gore on Halloween is fun, especially when it's the gummy variety. This eight-ounce bag of gummy body parts is colorful and contains a variety of "parts," from brains to eyeballs to severed fingers. Put them out in a bowl or give away as a party favor.

$8.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Brach's Mellowcreme Autumn Leaves Candy

Nutrition : (Per 5 Pieces)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

Candy corn is the classic route for Halloween, but Brach's has a new variety in town, their autumn leaves. These Mellocreme leaves (think the same sugary consistency of candy corn and their fellow pumpkins) come in all the fall colors and tastes of fall like pumpkin spice, caramel apple, spiced cider, salted butterscotch and maple.

$2.79 at Amazon Buy Now

Sour Patch and Swedish Fish Halloween Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Sour Patch Kids (Per 2 Bags)

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 0 g

It's always a score to find the house giving out something a little bit different as long as it's not an apple or a penny. This variety pack of Sour Patch Kids, Sour Patch watermelons and Swedish Fish is just the right thing to make the kids clamor for more. 100 treat sized bags will cost you $12.99.

$12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Plastic Picks

An easy way to make anything festive is super simple, just put a themed pick on top. Cupcakes, appetizers, cakes, even cocktails instantly become Halloween-themed with one of these plastic picks with pumpkins, spiders, skeletons, ghosts or bats on top. You'll get 100 pieces for $8.99. If you don't use them all, save the rest for years to come.

$8.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Peeps

Nutrition :

Marshmallow Ghosts (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 1 g

Peeps aren't just for Easter anymore. The marshmallow treats have made their way into Halloween. You'll get a bundle of pumpkins, ghosts, skulls, and monsters in every order—perfect for any Peep or Halloween lover.

$11.98 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Party Paper Plates

These adult-oriented disposable plates with sayings like "Witch better have my candy" and "Here for the boos" make the perfect conversation piece for any Halloween party. Plus, it makes for easy cleanup. Simply throw away at the end of the evening. Each order includes 48 plates.

$11.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Coffin Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is a party must, but if you want to be really on theme, this coffin-shaped grazing board will certainly draw attention. The natural word board has a skeleton etched in the center and can be used for a full meat and cheese spread or a few festive apps. It comes in two sizes, and it'll cost you $32.99 for the one that's 17.8 inches tall.

$32.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Hershey Variety Pack Full Size Candy Bars

Nutrition :

Hershey's Milk Chocolate (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 3 g

Everyone wants to stop at the house when trick or treating, the one that hands out full-sized candy bars. You can be that house with this 18-count variety pack of Hershey's, Kit Kat, and Reese's candy bars.

$19.12 at Amazon Buy Now

Arkney Halloween Ghost Table Runner

A table runner is an easy way to add a little festive decor without a whole lot of fuss. This family-friendly runner (no scary ghosts here) is great to give a center table or a side table a little extra flair. Plus, this one is machine washable, making cleanup a little less scary.

$9.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Inflatable Witches Cauldron Candy Bowl

You may not need to have this 48-inch inflatable witches cauldron may not be a need to have, but you may definitely want to have it. What could be more fun than grabbing candy or a cold beverage out of this fun and kitschy item?

$24.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Monster Mash Jelly Belly Beans

Nutrition : (Per 27 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking for a small, festive treat, this three-pack of Monster Mash Jelly Belly candies is a great option. It comes in all the rich Halloween colors—orange, purple, black, and green—and fun flavors like grape soda, caramel corn, and green apple.

$14.54 at Amazon Buy Now

Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack

October may be the only month you have use for hanging cauldrons, but it's worth adding this thematic decor to any Halloween spread. The set comes with a metal rack, hooks, and black plastic cauldrons, perfect for filling with candy, small toys, cookie toppings, or whatever else you can think of. Grab it for $19.99 on Amazon.

$19.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Wax Paper Sheets

These orange wax paper sheets with pumpkins, witches, and other Halloween characters have so many uses you'll want to buy more every fall season. Use them to wrap sandwiches for school lunches, line bowls of chips or candy, wrap presents or special treats. You'll get 100 sheets in one order.

$6.75 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Rice Krispies Treats

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 45

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Rice Krispie treats get a makeover for Halloween. The treat-sized versions of the popular snack are dressed in various monster wrappers for a fun Halloween snack or dessert. One box contains 60 packs of these treat-size bars.

$10.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Black Cat Reusable Tray

This reusable serving tray comes with a cover for easy transport. It has five compartments making it easy to divide everything from vegetables to candy. This version, shaped like a cat, is perfect for Halloween or any cat lovers.

$24.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Skeleton Hand Flutes

Add a little sophistication to Halloween with this set of 12 skeleton hand flutes, perfect for toasting to the fun holiday. Create your own witches "brew" or keep it classic with champagne. Whip up a mocktail so the kiddos can get involved, too.

$26.44 at Amazon Buy Now

Pop-Tarts Vampire Bites

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : <1 g

Call them mini Pop-Tarts, call them "vampire bites," but either way, these bite-sized frosted strawberry treats are a fun addition to any Halloween spread. Serve them as a quick snack on-the-go or pass 'em out to trick-or-treaters. One box contains 28 single-serve pouches.

$10.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Halloween Paper Serving Trays

Have a party or make every day of October a party with these paper serving trays, easy to put together and fill with nachos, popcorn, hot dogs or any treat you can imagine. Kids and adults will love eating out of these fun and colorful Halloween designed rectangular bowls. The 50-piece pack comes with five designs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$23.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Pumpkin Paper Plates Scalloped

Not everything about Halloween has to be kitschy. These scalloped paper plates in pink, orange, and cream are sophisticated and give a subtle nod to the fall holiday—subtle enough that you could use them for dinner parties all fall long. One pack includes 30 plates.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Z Bar Halloween Minis

Nutrition : (Per 2 Bars)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

The packaging on these chocolate chip mini Z bars gets a makeover for Halloween, giving an alternative to candy that has no artificial colors or flavors like many of the candy options do. The smaller size is great for school lunches, treat bags or a great between meals snack. One box includes 20 mini bars.

$9.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Mother's Eerie Critters Frosted Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pouches)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

There's something nostalgic about frosted animal crackers and Mother's brand turns its traditional pink and white animals into orange and white bats and cats for Halloween. The half-ounce bags are perfect for little kids or when you just want a little something sweet. It'd be a great pick for class parties, too, if food is allowed. You get 30 pouches with every order.

$12.49 at Amazon Buy Now

Pumpkin Bamboo Serving Trays

These sturdy pumpkin-shaped bamboo trays are great to use for Halloween and beyond. The divided serving pieces are perfect for a candy spread, charcuterie, nuts or to fill with Halloween or fall small decor. It's the perfect piece for subtle Halloween decor. You can get two trays for $26.99.