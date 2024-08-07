McDonald's Is Launching a New Meal With Adorable Collectibles

McDonald's is known for adorable Happy Meal toys that delight its younger customers, but now it wants to help grownups get in touch with their inner child as well. To that end, the chain is launching an adult Happy Meal of sorts this month.

McDonald's brand-new Collector's Meal is slated to make its debut on Aug. 13, according to a press release. It comes with a full meal and one of six new keepsake cups, which were inspired by iconic Happy Meal toys, merch items, films, and McDonald's collaborations from past years.

One of the cups, for example, depicts Barbie and Hot Wheels, while another pays homage to classic McDonald's keepsakes like its Halloween-themed Boo Buckets. Other brands and franchises featured on the cups include Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, and the Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions movie series.

"There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands," Morgan Flatley, McDonald's global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures, said in a statement. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Collector's Meal will be available all day long, but the food items that come with it will vary depending on the time of day. Those who order during breakfast hours will receive a Sausage McMuffin with Egg (480 calories), Hash Brown (140 calories), and hot coffee (5 calories per small cup), while those who stop by after breakfast will receive an order of fries (230 calories per small order), a soft drink, and either a Big Mac (590 calories) or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets (410 calories). The meal will only be available for a limited time at participating locations, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long to snag it once it hits menus.

As a bonus for fans, McDonald's has created an augmented reality experience inspired by the brands and characters depicted on the cups. Customers will be able to access it by scanning their cups on Snapchat or by visiting McDonald's Snapchat profile.

The company will also celebrate the launch with a free in-person Collector's Club Poolside Paradise event at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Aug. 17, with reservations available through Eventbrite starting on Aug. 7. Additionally, McDonald's customers will be able to use their Collector's Meal cups to score a free ride on the Phoenix Roller Coaster in Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island, N.Y., on Aug. 17.

As customers await the launch of the exciting new meal, they should keep their eyes peeled for some other recent additions to the McDonald's menu. The chain rolled out a limited-edition Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese (680 calories) and Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry (540 calories) last month, and many McDonald's locations are still offering the limited-time $5 Meal Deal that debuted earlier this summer.