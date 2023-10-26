Love McDonald's McFlurry Spoons? They're Going Away Soon—Here's Why

For many, a craving for a delicious McDonald's McFlurry is likely eternal—but the way we're used to enjoying a McFlurry will soon change significantly. That's because the chain is ditching a very important element of the McFlurry experience: the famous hollow spoon. In its place, McDonald's plans to serve you an alternative that's much better for the environment.

"This small change will help reduce single-use plastic waste in restaurants—while giving customers the same delicious McFlurry they know and love," McDonald's explained in a blog post announcing the change this week. "That's a win-win in our book."

Instead of the straw-like spoon, which, by the way, is hollow because it doubles as a spindle for the soft serve machine, your McFlurry will now come with a smaller black spoon that uses less plastic. It's the same kind you've already encountered if you've ever ordered a McDonald's sundae. The change is part of the chain's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, an initiative first announced back in 2018.

As for the original McFlurry spoon, the restaurant explained it "was invented by an employee at one of McDonald's suppliers, Flurry International, in 1995. Since then, the McFlurry spoon design has been an iconic part of the dessert experience!"

"They have always been an excessive use of plastic! Massive spoon," said one X user.

Despite the fact that some people are likely pleased by the news of the spoon switch, others aren't so impressed. One X user wrote, "No! I save those. They come in handy when you want to buy a pint of cream and want to eat it at the mall or a park. The sundae ones break easy."

"Black plastic is not recyclable. If they want to take [the] next steps, they should replace all their containers with recyclable materials," another person noted. Someone else pointed out another option that might be a little better for the environment, saying, "In Canada, they use wooden spoons."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Of course, getting a McFlurry and using one of the smaller, more eco-friendly spoons isn't always as easy as you might hope. That's why one social media user added a cheeky (though admittedly often accurate) comment, saying, "In related news, the ice cream machine used to make the McFlurry will continue to be out of order 6 days a week."