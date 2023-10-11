McDonald's Just Launched a Halloween McFlurry—But There's a Catch

There's a new Halloween McFlurry on the McDonald's menu—and in a nod to the candy-packed holiday, the treat is absolutely loaded with sweet confections.

The fast-food giant just launched a new Trick 'N Treat McFlurry this week, giving customers a fittingly festive dessert to help celebrate the spooky season. But unfortunately for American McDonald's fans will have to crave it from afar—the new McFlurry is only available in Canada as of now.

It features smooth vanilla soft serve blended with hot fudge and crushed orange Smarties (small candy-coated chocolate confections that aren't widely available in the United States).

"Something spooky and sweet has arrived, try the Trick 'N Treat McFlurry if u dare," McDonald's Canada teased while announcing the new McFlurry on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Any McDonald's fans in Canada hoping to try the new McFlurry shouldn't wait too long before grabbing a cup. The dessert will only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants, Canadify reported.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Trick 'N Treat McFlurry is now the latest item that McDonald's has added to its Canadian menus in 2023 while leaving out those in the States. Back in August, the chain released another new McFlurry and a Happy Meal in Canada, inspired by the Squishmallows plush toy brand. That same month, McDonald's also launched two new extra-large breakfast sandwiches—a Mighty McMuffin and Mighty McGriddle—exclusively in Canada.

But even though McDonald's Canadian restaurants have received several exclusive items, the chain has also made a couple of exciting announcements for its American fans in recent weeks.

Just last week, the chain confirmed that its popular Boo Buckets (festive Halloween-themed pails) are coming back to restaurants nationwide on Oct. 17. This year, the buckets will be available in four designs: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy, and Vampire. The pails will only be available while supplies last, so make sure to grab one before they're gone.

McDonald's also recently launched two brand-new dipping sauces in the States. One of the new additions is a Sweet & Spicy Jam designed to pair with McDonald's breakfast sandwiches. The other new dipping option is Mambo Sauce, McDonald's take on the sweet and tangy condiment popular in the Washington D.C. area.