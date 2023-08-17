McDonald's Fans Are Going Gaga for the Newest McFlurry

McDonald's latest McFlurry flavor has only been available for a few days, but it's already turning out to be quite the hit with customers. Fans are taking to social media to rave about the new dessert and calling on McDonald's to leave it on menus "forever."

The fast-food giant expanded its McFlurry lineup on August 9 with a new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. It features the chain's classic vanilla soft serve blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces.

Anticipation for the new McFlurry launch has been building ever since late June, when then-unconfirmed rumors about the new dessert began circulating on social media. McDonald's officially announced the following month that the new McFlurry was indeed set to hit menus nationwide in August.

Now that the wait to try the new dessert is finally over, rave reviews from fans are already pouring in. Several took to social media to express how good the new McFlurry is and called for it to become a permanent part of the menu.

"Mcdonald's Peanut Butter Crunch Mcflurry is the best thing I've ever had I wish it were on the menu forever," a fan wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry should be on the McDonald's menu FOREVER," another said.

One customer even declared that the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry rivaled McDonald's Oreo McFlurry. This is high praise considering that the Oreo flavor is very popular in its own right and is currently only one of two permanent McDonald's McFlurry flavors, alongside the M&M McFlurry.

While the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, it's not out of the question that it could return in the future. McDonald's sometimes relaunches limited edition items that achieved major popularity when they first debuted, like the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is the second new McFlurry flavor to hit menus in 2023. McDonald's introduced a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry in April that included creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and crispy shortbread cookies to evoke the flavors of the classic dessert. This was also a limited edition item, and it was no longer available for purchase at the time of writing.

McDonald's also released a Squishmallows McFlurry exclusively in Canada earlier this month. Inspired by the popular plush toy brand, the dessert features vanilla soft serve blended with pink popping candy and blueberry flavored syrup.