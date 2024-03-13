McDonald's Second CosMc's Store Is Under Construction—Here's Where

McDonald's made major headlines when it opened the very first location of its new restaurant chain—CosMc's—this past December. Roughly three months later, key details have finally emerged on where the buzzworthy spinoff brand is headed next.

The Dallas Morning News reported on March 12 that a small building at the corner of Preston and Campbell Roads in North Dallas was recently redecorated with the same blue paint and retro yellow signage featured at the first CosMc's location in Bolingbrook, Ill. The store apparently isn't quite ready to open yet since the building is draped in tarps and surrounded by construction fencing, according to the publication. Still, the sighting leaves no room for doubt that Dallas is getting its very own CosMc's—and probably pretty soon.

McDonald's first announced its plans to debut CosMc's back in August 2023. The drive-thru chain is named after a six-armed alien who appeared in McDonald's commercials in the '80s and '90s.

While traditional McDonald's restaurants focus on slinging burgers, fries, and Chicken McNuggets, CosMc's is more of a competitor to brands like Starbucks and Dunkin' with its focus on customizable beverages and small bites. The Bolingbrook store serves a variety of coffees, slushes, lemonades, frappés, and iced teas, plus a limited food selection that includes pretzel bites, hash browns, egg sandwiches, and ice cream sundaes. The only McDonald's menu items you'll find at CosMc's are McMuffin sandwiches and several McFlurry treats.

The news of the new Dallas CosMc's location doesn't come as a complete surprise since McDonald's previously said it would open about nine more pilot stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas by the end of 2024. However, the company has been keeping details about the timing and exact locations of the planned stores under close wraps. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for comment and opening date details on the new North Dallas CosMc's.

In addition to the North Dallas location, work is also reportedly underway for two additional Texas CosMc's right now. Recent filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations indicate one will open off Stacey Road in the city of Allen, while another will open in Fort Worth at McPherson Boulevard and Summer Creek Drive, The Dallas Morning News reported. The filings said that the stores could be finished by this June.

Judging by the customer response to the Illinois store, all of the upcoming CosMc's locations will have no trouble drawing in patrons once they open. Customers have been flocking to the Bolingbrook CosMc's in droves and waited in hours-long lines just to get a taste following the December grand opening. I paid the restaurant a visit in December to sample the menu and ended up waiting nearly two hours in a drive-thru line to get my order, though I wasn't impressed with several of the items I tried.