McDonald's New Chain CosMc's Is Opening This Week—Here's Everything We Know

McDonald's highly-anticipated new restaurant chain will finally debut this week—and fans just got a whole slew of new details about what to expect.

Back in July, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski announced plans to start testing a new restaurant concept called CosMc's. The chain is named after a six-armed alien and McDonald's mascot, which appeared in ads in the 1980s and 1990s. The company kept an extremely tight lid on details about CosMc's in the months following the announcement, even after customers recently spotted the very first location under construction in Bolingbrook, Ill.

McDonald's finally announced at its annual meeting with investors on Dec. 6 that the Bolingbrook CosMc's will open this week. The company also answered some of the most burning questions about the new chain, including what's on the menu, how it will work, and where else CosMc's is headed.

Here's everything we know about this brand-new McDonald's chain so far!

CosMc's is focused on beverages

Unlike a classic McDonald's restaurant, you won't find burgers and fries on the menu at CosMc's. Instead, the new chain will focus heavily on drinks.

"CosMc's menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors, and functional boosts," the company said in a Dec. 6 press release.

Customers can choose from a variety of specialty lemonades, coffees, teas, and blended beverages, many of which come in wildly unique flavors. Think Turmeric Spiced Lattes, Blackberry Mint Green Teas, Sour Tango Lemonades, Churro Frappés, and S'mores Cold Brews. Customers will also be able to customize their drinks by adding flavor syrups, energy shots, Vitamin C shots, and even popping boba.

But there are food options too!

While the menu is heavily focused on drinks, there's also a limited selection of food options. The menu of noshes includes some of the items that McDonald's fans already know and love, like McMuffin sandwiches and the M&M's McFlurry.

There's also a range of completely brand-new food items to choose from. On the savory side, CosMc's will offer a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites, and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces.

On the sweet side, customers can choose from an assortment ice cream cones, cookies, brownies, and sundaes, including a new Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The ordering process is meant to be quick and convenient

Everything about the CosMc's ordering process is meant to be as efficient and quick as possible. The upcoming site in Bolingbrook features multiple drive-thru lanes with digital menu boards that will guide customers through the ordering process.

Customers paying with a credit card will be able to pay right at the digital menu board while workers inside begin preparing their orders. Customers will then be assigned a specific pickup window where they can grab their order once it's ready.

This setup allows CosMc's to serve customers based on the size and complexity of their orders. Someone who orders a simple black coffee, for example, will likely get faster service. CosMc's will also have its own app, so customers will be able to place mobile orders ahead of time rather than ordering and waiting at the drive-thru lanes.

The Bolingbrook McDonald's will be the first of 10

Lucky McDonald's fans in Illinois will get the first taste of CosMc's once it opens this week. But by the end of 2024, McDonald's plans to open approximately nine more pilot locations in Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas.

McDonald's will be watching and evaluating how those locations perform over the next year, but what comes after that remains unclear for now. Kempczinski urged people against getting too fired up about the test locations at the investors meeting this week.

"We're talking about 10 stores, okay? Let's not get too excited. The big story isn't about CosMc's per se. The big story is what it says about McDonald's and our potential."