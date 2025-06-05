McDonald’s Just Released a Wild New Shake Flavor

I love everything about summer: The warmer weather, weekends spent at the beach and pool, more quality time with my children, and, of course, all of the food. In the weeks leading up to summer there are so many exciting new food products launched, from fast food drinks and entrees to chips and cereals. Recently, I learned that a new wild shake flavor is coming to McDonald’s. Brace yourself for the good and bad news.

McDonald’s Is Launching a Cotton Candy Shake – But Only in Canada

The good news is that McDonald’s is dropping one of the most delicious-sounding milkshakes for summer: The Cotton Candy Shake. The bad news is, it’s only available in Canada. “Creamy vanilla soft serve and nostalgic cotton candy flavoured syrup reminds you of winning that big prize at every summer carnival you’ve ever been to,” McDonald’s writes about the new flavor, which comes in snack size in addition to small, medium, and large.

It’s Not Very Good for You

In case you are curious about the nutritional impact one of these milkshakes will have on your day, brace yourself. The medium has 840 calories, 19 grams of fat, 12 grams of saturated fat, 148 grams of carbs, 118 grams of sugar (118% of the recommended daily value), 17 grams of protein, 80 mg of cholesterol, and 460 mg of sodium.

According to a Food Blogger, McDonald’s Canada Regularly Rotates Shakes

Over the weekend, food blogger Snackolator shared about the new treat. “McDonald’s just dropped a new Cotton Candy *shake* which is perfect for summer and then I find out it’s in Canada and what are you doing to me McDonald’s?! That’s right, once again McDonald’s in other countries get all the good stuff- this time a new Cotton Candy milkshake… which replaces the apple shake that just left… because unlike the US, other countries have really fun rotating menus! This is a vanilla shake mixed with a cotton candy syrup to create this summer masterpiece,” they wrote.

Americans Are Upset It’s Not Available Here

The overall response? Americans were made that the delicious sounding shake wasn’t available in the US. “I was so happy but then I realized it’s not even in the us,” one follower commented. “Why do AMERICAN fast food chains hate AMERICANS so much?!?!” another said. “I would do anything for this shake. Except go to Canada,” someone said. “Why did you have to break my heart this way,” yet another commented.

Burger King Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds Drinks

Burger King recently collaborated with Nerds, one of my favorite fruity candy brands, and majorly upped the game with its new Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds beverage. The drink starts with a strawberry or blue raspberry slush base, which is topped with a sprinkling of Nerds candy. The sweet and tangy drink is sure to provoke summer nostalgia, and I can’t wait to try it.

Dairy Queen Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard

Another exciting dessert drink to order this summer? Influencers recently shared about an exciting DQ collaboration just in time for this summer’s latest installment of Superman. The New Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard is “a riveting combination of sugar cookie dough, cake batter flavor and sprinkles blended with DQ world-famous soft serve that will captivate fans from start to finish,” according to the fast food chain.

Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher and Melted Ice Cream Coffee

On May 29, Dunkin’ announced its new summer lineup, which included new refreshers and ice cream coffee. The Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher is a “vibrant drink” with a “fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passion fruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water—a sparkling, sweet sip that’s ready to kick off summer,” they revealed. It is available nationwide for a limited time, just $3 for a medium. Next up? Melted Ice Cream Coffees “that come in three flavors that are topped with a drizzle and waffle cone pieces,” according to Snackolator. “Butter Pecan, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookie Dough: Cookie.”