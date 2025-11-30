McDonald’s Just Launched a Massive New Disneyland Happy Meal

Disneyland Resort celebrated its 70th anniversary this year and McDonald’s is celebrating with the launch of a very special Happy Meal. The Golden Arches is teaming up with Disney to release a limited time-only Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Happy Meal™, bringing Disneyland Resort magic straight to you from December 2. “Every Happy Meal is serving up not one, but TWO Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars characters. That’s 70 toys (35 pairings to collect!) to unbox to honor 70 years of Disneyland® Resort fun. Can you say collector’s items?” McDonald’s says. “Fans can scan the QR code to virtually explore select areas within Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park through maze-style adventures, collecting festive items and favorite characters along the way.”

Disney fans are already so excited about the new drop, and can’t wait for it to become available. “McDonald’s just released their 70 for the 70th collection starting 12/2. You get two toys per happy meal! I found so many I already hope to get at some point,” one excited fan said. “You’re not alone. I think they are cute and think that the variety of who is included mostly makes sense,” another redditor responded. “They are cheap McDonalds toys aimed at young kids, and a lot of kids haven’t been to Disneyland, but they know the Disney characters. I wouldn’t expect anything different really.”

McDonald’s also brought back the Holiday Pie nationwide for a limited time. “Featuring a creamy, smooth custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Not to be biased, but it just might be the greatest gift you can get for yourself or your friends and family,” the chain says. Fans are calling the pie the best of the year.

“So it’s a sugar cookie pie crust with sprinkles and the filling is like a vanilla eggnog flavor. It’s one of my favorites. The strawberry creme is another very good flavor,” one person commented. “Holiday pie time is the best time of the year. The first day these are available at my mcdonalds, I’m there. so delicious,” another said.

McDonald’s also brought back the fan-favorite McRib at select restaurants in cities including Miami, Dallas, St. Louis, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more for a limited time. “is it me or does it taste extra good this year 🤤,” one happy customer said. “That’s the best news I’ve heard in a while! I’m always looking forward to the McRib time of year,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Remember, if you’re heading to McDonald’s for any of these new or returning items, they are limited time only so get moving before they disappear again for another year.