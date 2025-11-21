McDonald’s Just Launched a Wild New Chicken Sandwich

Pickles, they are so hot right now. With brands like Grillo’s blowing up and getting to expand its product line because people get enough of the pickled snacks, to Van Leeuwen releasing a pickle ice cream and Hidden Valley dropping a pickle ranch collaboration, dill is definitely having a moment. McDonald’s is hopping on the pickle bandwagon (in Canada at least!) dropping two new items that customers are going wild over: The Triple Pickle McCrispy and new Creamy Dill Pickle Sauce. What is the initial reaction and what can you expect from the foods? Here is everything you want to know about the latest items.

One of our favorite food influencers, Snackolator, shared about the new menu items across the border. “PICKLES! McDonald’s is getting in on the pickle craze, but much like everything else… not here. Now in Canada is the Triple Pickle McCrispy and new Creamy Dill Pickle Sauce,” they wrote. “This dropped this past week at McDonald’s Canada and the Triple Pickle McCrispy features fried pickle crisps, pickle slices, and the new dill pickle sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, a great way to enjoy the new sauce? “You can also get the sauce on the side to dip your McNuggets in as well,” he continued. “Would you want to see McDonald’s here bring the pickle goodness? I’d prefer other releases, but this is definitely more interesting than the Buffalo Ranch sauce IMO.”

The initial response? “Should’ve called it the TRICKLE,” wrote one follower.

Others noted that pickles are having a moment. “What is up with the corporate obsession with pickles right now,” one said. “Why is everyone doing pickles 🤨we got an overstock lol,” another added. “I just want them to actually give me extra pickles,” a third chimed in.

Most people were upset that these items aren’t in the United States market. “I got so excited lol…i wish this was on the US!” one said. “The one thing I just got excited for just for it to not be in the us,” another added. “Why doesn’t the United States ever get any of the funky unique creations?” a third commented. “Damn why is McDonald’s consistently better outisde the US,” yet another said.

And, according to one commenter, there might be more pickle items in the works. “I work at McDonald and supposedly we releasing some fries shaker thing with dill pickle seasoning,” they said.