McDonald's Customers Are Outraged Over 'Insane' Egg McMuffin Prices

From Taco Bell to Chick-fil-A, it's no secret that many of America's major fast-food chains aren't nearly as cheap as they used to be. However, a recent viral post about a McDonald's Egg McMuffin revealed just how expensive some fast-food eateries have become—and customers are sounding off about the price increases on social media.

On Jan. 27, the New York-based Bespoke Investment Group posted a photo on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) of a receipt from a recent McDonald's run. The receipt showed that a McDonald's location in Fairfield, Conn., was charging a whopping $14.58 for two Egg McMuffins, which breaks down to $7.29 per sandwich.

"$7.29 for one McDonald's Egg McMuffin. What has the world come to??" the photo was captioned.

The receipt also showed that a Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle was selling for $7.19 at the Fairfield McDonald's. The grand total for the two Egg McMuffins and the one Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle came out to $23.37.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Bespoke account was far from alone in its shock over the cost of the breakfast items. The post has received more than 800 comments from other X users, many of whom slammed McDonald's for its prices.

"That is insane," one user commented.

"Stop going to McDonald's until they lower prices!" wrote another.

It's important to note that the Fairfield McDonald's is located inside a rest stop, where the chain's prices are generally higher. Prices for the same items may also vary drastically between different McDonald's stores. A location near me in central New Jersey, for example, is currently charging $3.39 for an Egg McMuffin.

Still, for many consumers, Bespoke's viral post only underscored how expensive McDonald's has become across the board lately.

"I don't eat [at McDonald's] because the price is outrageous," an X user commented.

Luckily, many X users offered tips in the comments section to help McDonald's customers avoid handing over too many of their hard-earned dollars. Several suggested taking advantage of the deals and promotions offered through the McDonald's app. For example, when I checked the the McDonald's app on Jan. 31, I spotted a BOGO deal that would get me two breakfast sandwiches for the price of one.

Some X users also pointed out that it may even be more cost-effective to make a copycat Egg McMuffin at home, though that also depends on the grocery prices in your area.