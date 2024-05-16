McDonald's Just Announced a New Grandma-Inspired McFlurry

McDonald's fans are about to get another McFlurry flavor to help satisfy their sweet tooth. The chain just unveiled its latest frozen treat, and this flavor draws inspiration from an extra special family member.

Today, the fast-food giant announced its brand-new Grandma McFlurry, which will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday, May 21. This menu item features a combination of creamy vanilla soft serve, syrup, and crunchy candy pieces, which McDonald's says are "like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse."

10 Fascinating Facts About McDonald's Apple Pie

While the new McFlurry doesn't officially launch for five more days, Grandma's McFlurry Mobile—also known as McDonald's take on an ice cream truck—will offer fans in New York City a free first taste on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On May 17, the truck will stop at Herald Square at 104 West 35th Street between 1:30 p.m. at 7 p.m. Then, on May 18, the truck will stop at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Flushing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. McDonald's hasn't shared these exact locations but said to "keep your eyes peeled!"

The excitement doesn't stop at the new McFlurry release. To help fans connect with their grandma, McDonald's is remaking two oldie hits. The chain has partnered with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who will cover "How Sweet It Is (To be Loved By You)," and two-time Latin Grammy nominee Jay Wheeler, who will cover "Piel Canela." Fans can listen to these songs on all music platforms on May 21.

McDonald's Viral Grimace Shake is Coming Back—But There's a Catch

"Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing culture—inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry," Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's, said in a press release. "The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives."

Additionally, McDonald's said it will donate to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, a national network of non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting older adults experiencing isolation and loneliness.

McDonald's Hugely Popular $5 Meal Deal Could Return Soon

The Grandma McFlurry isn't the only new menu item McDonald's fans can order. Last month, the chain released two new Cajun chicken sandwiches.

The first is the Bacon Ranch McCrispy (630 calories), which features a southern-style fried chicken fillet, applewood smoked bacon, crinkle-cut pickles, and a creamy Cajun ranch sauce on a toasted potato roll. The second new sandwich is the Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy (630 calories), which has the same ingredients, plus shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes. Both new menu items will be available for a limited time.