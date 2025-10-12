6 McDonald’s Items Getting Thousands of Complaints

McDonald’s is still the largest fast-food chain in the U.S., serving up iconic breakfast, lunch, and dinner items, plus beverages and desserts. While the restaurant remains popular in general, there have been complaints about value for money and also specific menu items where customers are convinced either the ingredients have changed or factors like shrinkflation are causing issues. Here are six McDonald’s items getting complaints online right now.

McDonald’s Fries

One glance at social media threads like Reddit shows there are countless people who think the fries at McDonald’s just don’t taste the same as they used to. “The quality of fries is really dependent on freshness,” one fan explained. “If they made them in the past 5 minutes, they are gonna be great. But often times they sit around for awhile under a heat lamp, and go through significant changes in texture and moisture level.”

Shrinking Breakfast Sandwiches

One Redditor posted a picture of their McDonald’s breakfast sandwich, saying it was the same size as a ketchup packet. “They may have changed the egg and sausage sizes but nah. The actual muffin is the same. Industry standard for all muffins are 2.2 Oz. Every other company we make muffins for are all 2.2 Oz except 1 other company we make 2.5 Oz,” one person commented.

No Chicken Selects

McDonald’s fans are still upset about the Chicken Selects being taken away, even with the return of the Chicken Wraps. “I tried the new McCrispy Strips and was disappointed. I loved the Chicken Selects back in the day. These are NOT those. The chicken Selects were juicy and natural looking,” one person complained, to a chorus of agreement.

Smaller Filet-O-Fish

One McDonald's customer posted a picture of their Filet-O-Fish sandwich, upset at the size. "I have not ordered this sandwich for 10+ years. Finally tried it this past weekend. It seems to me it has shrunk significantly. Is it my illusion?" they said. "I worked at McDonald's back around 2001. The patties were definitely bigger back then," another person commented.

Chicken McNugget Sadness

Some McDonald’s customers are convinced the Chicken McNuggets have changed, although others point out that, like the fries, it’s heavily dependent on how fresh they are. “They will never taste the same twice. They taste a certain way out of the fryer, a different way 5 mins out of the fryer, and some may overcook them, undercook them, keep them in the box for too long etc. Once in a couple month period will I get nuggets that taste how they’re supposed to. No matter the location,” one Redditor explained.

Vanilla Cone Prices

One customer living in the North West noticed a basic Vanilla Cone was excessively expensive. “Is a vanilla cone for 3.89 absurdly high?” they asked, to which the answer was a resounding yes. “It’s $2.99 where I live. At that point I’d get a McFlurry lol,” one person responded.