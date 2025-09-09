5 New McDonald’s Menu Items Everyone’s Talking About

McDonald’s is frequently criticized as one of the worst offenders when it comes to out-of-control price hikes, and used as an example of how fast food is no longer a cheap option. The brand is working hard to win back customers by bringing back fan-favorite menu items and introducing new deals for guests to save money through the use of the McDonald’s app. The strategy is clearly working, as the restaurant is still the most popular fast food chain in the United States, and fans have a lot to say about it. Here are five recent McDonald’s menu items and offers everyone is talking about.

$5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal

In a move sure to make budget-conscious customers happy, McDonald’s is bringing back Extra-Value Meals starting September 8. For a limited time the chain is offering a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which comes with Hash Browns and a small coffee. “McDonald’s USA is laser-focused on delivering value and affordability for our customers, and I’m incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

McDonald’s Just Dropped a New Limited Edition Sauce

$8 Big Mac Meal

The other limited-time promotion for the return of the Extra Value Meals is the $8 Big Mac meal, which includes fries and the choice of a medium soft drink. “From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we’re sending a clear message: we’re here for our customers. McDonald’s will always be a place where you can get the food you love at a price that fits your life,” Erlinger says. The full Extra Value menu is as follows:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles®

Egg McMuffin®

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit®

Big Mac

10-piece Chicken McNuggets®

Any variety Quarter Pounder® burger (Original, Bacon, or Deluxe)

Any variety McCrispy® Sandwich (Original, Deluxe, or Spicy Deluxe)

Pumpkin & Crème Pie

It’s back! The Pumpkin & Crème Pie returns to menus for a limited time while supplies last. Each pie features a turnover-style crust filled with pumpkin pie on one side, crème on the other, and “baked to perfection” with a sugar coating. “Maybe it’s because I’m Mexican and calabazas run in my veins, but this is probably my favorite dessert from a fast food spot. I prefer them with coffee,” one Redditor said.

Special Edition Gold Sauce

McDonald’s just launched a Special Edition Gold Sauce (“a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce, infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard) for menu items such as the Snack Wrap and McCrispy Sandwich. “A message to McDonald’s….please don’t ever discontinue the new ‘gold’ sauce!” one excited fan said. “I had an opportunity (as a customer) to try the new “gold” sauce (which launches officially on 9/3/25). It’s similar to Chick-fil-A sauce (the original), but better! If you like the Chick-fil-A sauce, you should like this as well (or like it even more). This sauce is exceptional!…and definitely represents an upgrade for McDonald’s!”

McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte

McDonald’s also just launched the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte, a freshly brewed espresso steamed and spiced to perfection with hints of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, available hot or iced. Grab it before it sells out!