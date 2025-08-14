7 McDonald’s Menu Items Shoppers Say Taste Better Now

McDonald’s, like many other fast-food chains, is accused of slipping standards and shrinkflation, but it’s not all negative feedback. In many cases fans admit the Golden Arches has actually made specific menu items better instead of worse, and with better deals than before thanks to specials on the app and rewards points. So which classics are still making customers very happy? Here are seven McDonald’s menu items customers say have actually improved.

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese tastes better, fans say. “I got a quarter pounder burger and was expecting the original patties that are usually over salted and have that signature McDonald’s taste. But instead I feel like I ate a real burger. I’m not sure how to feel about the change. I like the new patties but at the same time I’m sad the nostalgic burger taste is gone,” one Redditor said.

Egg McMuffin

The McDonald’s Egg McMuffin other breakfast items are better than ever since the chain switched to using real butter. “Most of their breakfast is legitimately good,” one fan said. “Their bacon, egg and cheese bagel and hashbrown is my go-to in the car. Their fries are also good, provided you eat them pretty much immediately.”

Snack Wrap

The Snack Wraps are selling out all over the place—fans clearly can’t get enough of them. “I had two today. I ordered both with no ranch sauce and asked for a honey mustard cup and a creamy chili cup. They were both great,” one customer said. “I don’t care for ranch dressing and the spicy is just too spicy. I have not run into any issues with the chicken like other people have reported. I like them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-O-Fish has only improved through the years, fans say. “I enjoy it although it’s a little expensive now. It used to be my grandpa’s favorite alongside a coke and large fries when he was still around in the 90s,” one nostalgic customer said. “It’s the only item I’ll get there. 10/10. Always taste fresh and hot. Routinely looks like the picture unlike anything else you get. I was told it’s fresh caught cod and flash frozen,” another agreed.

McDouble Burger

The McDouble is still one of the most simple and satisfying things on the menu, fans say. “The Mcdouble, no pickles, is one of the most satisfying burgers. At the price, too…👍👍,” one shared.

McChicken Sandwich

McDonald’s fans still rave about the McChicken sandwich. “It’s delicious, consistent among different locations, and it’s affordable. Cheap isn’t always better, but the McChicken is a big exception to the rule. It is easily the best chicken sandwich you can get on the market,” one Redditor said.

Big Mac

The classic Big Mac only gets better, McDonald’s customers say. “Just had the double Big Mac tonight. It’s finally like the old Big Mac. Perfect ratio. Now they need to bring back $1 Big Mac Monday,” one fan raved. “I legit get Big Mac attacks…can’t get them out of my mind until I have one,” another said.