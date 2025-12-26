5 McDonald’s Orders People Over 55 Still Swear By

Longtime McDonald’s fans over 55 say these classic menu items still deliver the taste they remember.

McDonald’s has been open since the 1940s, creating longtime customers that remember how they were in the good old days. With some menu items, quality has held up through the years. Some customers remember when McDonald’s wasn’t just fast food, but a special night out for their family, compared to the grab and go reputation it has now. Regardless of how you remember McDonald’s, they’ve been around since the 40s for a reason and certain items definitely have maintained their quality according to 55+ year old customers. Here are five McDonald’s orders that are still a fan favorite today.

Shakes

The old school shakes McDonald’s is known for still holds up after many years. “Chocolate (and then I dip the fries in),” a reviewer said while talking about their favorite shake flavor. “Strawberry forever! It’s so nostalgic for me,” another said. “Always chocolate,” another echoed about the nostalgic treat.

Filet-O-Fish

The classic Filet-O-Fish is made of crispy, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock with American cheese and a favorite among long time diners. “Toss up between Filet of Fish and a Quarter Pounder,” one said about their go-to order now. “Filet-O-Fish If I’m not in the mood for traditional meat,” another said about the long standing sandwich on the menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheeseburgers

You can’t go wrong with a classic cheeseburger (or a double) that has been a long time anchor of the McDonald’s menu. “Double cheeseburger, add lettuce and mayo, small fries, and sometimes a small sprite or a water. If I’m super hungry, 2x on the burger or a QPC,” one said about their long time order. Another said “2 cheeseburger meal…large…no ketchup no mustard,” another said. “Two double cheese burgers and a sweet tea,” another mentioned, showing just how many fans of the restaurant still enjoy a classic burger.

French Fries

The fries have always, and will always, be a favorite from McDonald’s. Especially when hot and fresh. “Nothing beats McDonald’s fries when they are fresh and piping hot. Anytime I order fries, I always ask them to drop a fresh batch of fries for me. They will always do that which is awesome. Not sure how many people know this or not but it’s a legit game changer,” one reviewer said.

Apple Pie

Although there’s some debate over the hot apple pie being better back when it was fried, the apple pie is still many McDonald’s lovers’ favorite sweet treat. “Everyone seems to get fried pies confused with the old pies in general. They were only changed in like 2016,” one reviewer explained. They go on to explain, “they stopped frying pies in 92, but sold the same pie, baked, up until 2016 when they rolled out the current one that’s way different.” That said, the nostalgic pies might taste different, but they’re still often mentioned by long time fans of the chain. “I love the baked version of McDonald’s apple pies. I disliked them when they were fried,” a reviewer said.