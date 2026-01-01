McDonald’s Is Testing New Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips and Fans Say They Look Just Like Popeyes

Fans say the new McCrispy tenders and wings look a lot like Popeyes in the best way.

Chicken had a serious moment in 2025. With the soaring price of beef, many fast-food brands expanded their poultry offerings, launching new menu items and categories and even bringing back fan favorites. One of the year’s most highly anticipated product relaunches was McDonald’s Snack Wraps, which fans have long demanded. Apparently, chicken is still in high demand at Mickey D’s. According to influencers and diners, the chain is testing a few new menu items, including hand-breaded chicken strips that rival chicken-specific chains.

Snackolator shared about the new menu items in a recent post. "McDonald's is going WILD with their new chicken items and they're now testing WINGS, Grilled Sandwiches, and new tenders?! Currently these are only in a few locations in Chicago, but McDonald's is testing the McSpicy sandwich and bone-in WINGS that have been in other countries and I was told the wings are *hand breaded* in the store," he wrote.

That’s not all. “Then they’re testing two grilled sandwich options – deluxe and BBQ Bacon. And this one is super intriguing – they have the McCrispy Tenders which *appear* to be different than the current McCrispy Strips,” he said.

So, are they any good? According to Redditors, they are amazing. “New ‘hand breaded’ McCrispy strips that are testing in Chicago,” one shared in a post, along with a photo. “Looks like real food now.”

Fans were in awe. “Look like Popeyes,” another commented. “Looks like almost the EXACT same breading,” another added. “These look way better then the current McCrispy,” a third chimed in.

Lots of diners commented on Snackolator’s post as well. “Mccrispy tenders may finally be the chicken selects we wanted!” one wrote. “This chicken looks so much better than the current mccrispy stuff hopefully it gets a nationwide release!” another added.

Many were excited about the healthier chicken sandwich. “Glad they are bringing grilled chicken back,” another said. “Its about time they brought back grilled chicken,” another agreed. “Finally a chicken sandwich from them that looks good,” another said.

And, the wings stirred up some heat as well. “They’re bringing back the mighty wingsss,” one said. “They brought back the mighty wings,” another excitedly said. There is no word on when, or whether, these items will be available at other locations across the country, but it seems fast-food customers are giving these new items a thumbs-up.