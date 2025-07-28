McDonald’s Is Rolling Out Wild New Drinks

Ironically, ice-cold beverages are hot right now. Just ask fast food chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, and Popeyes, which have successfully rolled out drinks, ranging from iced coffees to refreshers with bubble-like features. This week, McDonald’s revealed that it is testing some refreshing beverages, including cold brews and fruity refreshers.

McDonald’s Is Testing Out New Drinks Starting in September

The WSJ reports that McDonald’s is planning to test a new range of coffees, refreshers, and dirty sodas—aka drinks spiked with add-ins such as dried fruit and flavored syrups. According to McDonald’s, the drinks will roll out at hundreds of restaurants in September in Wisconsin, Colorado, and the surrounding areas.

They Sound Delicious

The test lineup will include Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Toasted Vanilla Frappe, Sprite Lunar Splash, and Popping Tropic Refresher, targeted at the younger generation. “The trends are all pointing in the same direction, and we can say that’s driven by Gen Z,” Charlie Newberger, head of McDonald’s beverage and dessert offerings, told the publication.

McDonald’s Hopes Gen Z Will Respond

“We’re seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people – especially our Gen Z fans – turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat,” Alyssa Buetikofer, chief customer experience and marketing officer of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for us to meet our US customers’ evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks.”

McDonald’s Is Closing MosMc Locations

Last month, McDonald's started closing CosMc's locations, a spinoff of the brand focusing on snacks and customizable drinks. "The purpose of CosMc's was for us to push the fringes," Newberger said.

There Is a “Sense of Urgency” to Tap Into the Beverage Market

While the concept didn’t pan out, the company is still confident that much business will be had in the drink sector. “You can sense this urgency from us as an organization to get in,” Newberger said about drinks.

People Are Spending Less Money on Food

The chain hopes the new drinks can offset decreasing sales overall. The chain has recently reported lackluster numbers as consumers spend less on French fries, Big Macs, and Happy Meals. In the first three months of the year, McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales fell 3.6%. The company is expected to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.