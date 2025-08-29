McDonald’s Just Dropped a New Limited Edition Sauce

In late 2024, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s president, chairman, and CEO, confirmed The Snack Wrap’s return and revealed that the chain would be doubling down on chicken offerings. “We’re excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026,” he said. To add steam to the chicken movement, McDonald’s announced a new “special edition” sauce that pairs perfectly with poultry, which will be available nationwide for a limited time at participating restaurants starting September 3: McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce.

McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce Is a “Vinegary North Carolina BBQ Sauce”

Starting Sept. 3, McDonald’s is introducing its new Special Edition Gold Sauce, “a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce, infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard,” the chain told us. It was created “to pair perfectly” with its delicious chicken offerings, and can be ordered either on the side – or inside – one of its four chicken offerings.

Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap

First up is the Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap. “Back with a new twist, the Snack Wrap now features Gold Sauce atop our crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy Strips, shredded cheese, and shredded lettuce,” says McDonald’s. It’s priced at $2.99, “it’s a bang for your buck,” it says.

Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich

You can also order the Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich. “This McCrispy makeover features Gold Sauce, plus thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken – all served on a toasted potato roll,” it says.

Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich

For a flavor upgrade, try the Deluxe take on the classic sandwich, the Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich. It features Gold Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, and Roma tomatoes “atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken,” it says, all served on a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy Strips

The last option, the perfect choice if you want to sample the sauce but aren't sure you are ready to commit, is McCrispy Strips. "Try the Special Edition Gold Sauce on the side when you order McCrispy Strips—perfectly coated with a golden-brown breading and delicious black pepper flavor," McDonald's says.