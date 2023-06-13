McDonald's Just Launched 3 New Wraps—But There's a Catch

For American McDonald's lovers, few discontinued menu items are as sorely missed as the Snack Wraps. Customers adored the simple yet tasty combination of chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce, but not even that diehard fanbase was enough to stop McDonald's from discontinuing Snack Wraps in 2016.

In the latest blow to Snack Wrap lovers in the United States, McDonald's just added three new wraps to the menu, but they're only available in Canada.

McDonald's Canada made these additions as part of a major refresh of its lineup of Snack Wraps and McWraps. McWraps are larger than Snack Wraps and feature chicken and toppings inside flour tortillas. They were discontinued in the United States around 2016, according to Bloomberg. While Americans haven't seen either wraps in years, Canadian locations have continued to offer some varieties, including a Chicken & Bacon McWrap and a Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap, according to Insider.

Now, Canadians will have even more options with the debut of the Zesty Lime McWrap, Sweet Chili McWrap, and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap, McDonald's announced today. The Zesty Lime McWrap features Canadian-raised chicken topped with shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, sliced tomato, cucumbers, and cilantro lime sauce. The Sweet Chili McWrap includes all the same elements but swaps out the cilantro lime sauce for a mayo-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap is a simple combination of chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and spicy buffalo sauce in a white flour tortilla.

McDonald's Canada has offered this Snack Wrap option in the past but later discontinued it, judging by a January 2020 tweet where the company stated it had no plans to bring back the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap. A similar tweet from McDonald's Canada in June 2019 also indicated that Canadian restaurants have previously offered Sweet Chili McWraps. McDonald's Canada did not immediately respond to our queries asking for confirmation on which wrap flavors were already available and which flavors just launched today.

On top of these extra McWrap and Snack Wrap flavor varieties, McDonald's is also bringing back grilled chicken at participating restaurants, so customers can opt for either crispy or grilled chicken in their wraps.

"Our refreshed lineup of wraps are made with juicy, tender seasoned chicken that's available crispy or grilled, and are prepared in our restaurant kitchens with ingredients like fresh veggies and flavourful sauces all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla," Chef Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead for McDonald's Canada, said in a statement. "Whether you're a true chicken lover hoping to satisfy your chicken craving or looking for a delicious and convenient snack on-the-go, our wraps lineup offer something for everyone."

Even though McDonald's was founded in the United States, Canadian customers have gotten access to several highly-coveted menu items while Americans have missed out. In March this year, McDonald's restaurants in Canada launched a limited edition Chicken Big Mac, a rare item that has never gotten a national launch in the United States. American McDonald's lovers also haven't gotten access to the Chicken McMuffin BLT breakfast sandwich that returned to Canadian menus last month or the Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder that launched exclusively in Canada in May.