McDonald's Just Launched a New BBQ Quarter Pounder–But There's a Catch

It isn't every day that McDonald's fans get the opportunity to sample a new option on the fast-food giant's burger menu, but today happens to be one of those rare instances. The chain just launched a sweet and smoky new take on one of its signature burgers that's sure to pique the interest of McDonald's lovers and barbecue fans alike: the Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder.

There is one major catch to this new burger debut, however. The sandwich is only available in Canada, so McDonald's fans in the United States, Europe, and beyond won't be able to get their hands on the Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder for the time being (unless they happen to be planning a trip to Canada in the near future). McDonald's customers outside of Canada can hope that the limited launch is successful enough to support a wider rollout in the future.

The new menu item features a Canadian quarter-pound beef patty, sweet and spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles, and two slices of cheddar cheese on a toasted sesame bun. For the more ardent carnivores, the McDonald's Canada menu also currently lists a Double Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder with all the same fixings and an extra quarter-pound beef patty.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Per The Fast Food Post, the burger will only be available for a limited time at participating locations in Canada, so interested customers should act fast to try the new item.

Though McDonald's was founded and is currently based in America, the company has launched some of the most coveted and exclusive menu items outside of the United States. This includes the Chicken Big Mac, which replaces the beef patties on the classic Big Mac burger with tempura chicken patties.

Only a select group of American customers got the opportunity to try the rare sandwich when McDonald's tested it in Miami, Fla., in the summer of 2022. On the other hand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada have all seen limited-time launches of the coveted menu item.

McDonald's also debuted a brand-new premium burger, the Steakhouse Stack, exclusively in the United Kingdom and Ireland in March. The sandwich featured two beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, and a creamy peppercorn sauce inside a toasted bun. Following the launch, many fans were quick to tout it as the best burger McDonald's ever offered.