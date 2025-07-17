5 Wild New McDonald’s Items From Meals to Desserts

McDonald’s is absolutely killing it this summer with new menu items fans are going crazy for—the return of the iconic Snack Wraps is just the tip of the fast-food iceberg. It’s rare for any chain to consistently release new menu items people appreciate; some are hits, many are misses. But McDonald’s customers actually have a decent selection of new burgers, breakfasts, and desserts to choose from this season. Here are five new menu items McDonald’s customers are raving about right now.

Spicy McMuffin Breakfast Sandwiches

The new limited time-only Spicy McMuffins are a huge hit with heat-loving fans who appreciate the tasty yet not overwhelming hit of fire. I tried one myself this week and was pleasantly surprised by the slight hint of sweetness in the sauce—it’s a really nice change from the regular breakfast sandwiches and fully deserves a permanent spot on the menu.

Snack Wrap

It’s back! After years of begging, crying, praying, and complaining from fans, McDonald’s finally gave in and brought back the Snack Wrap, one of the chain’s most popular and missed menu items. Available in Spicy or Ranch, the Snackolator account says the response has been so overwhelming some locations sold over 500 Snack Wraps in just one day. Now if they would just bring the grilled chicken option back…

Blueberry & Crème Pie

McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is back in select locations only, for a limited time only. Like the iconic Apple Pie, the new dessert is baked instead of deep-fried and packed with blueberries and vanilla crème. “These are surprisingly delicious. Haven’t gotten a pie from McDonald’s in many years but this was really good,” one Redditor shared.

The Daily Double

The new Daily Double burger (two beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, mayo, and tomato) is one of McDonald’s most popular new menu items, with near-universal approval from fans on social media. “Daily Double is the best burger on the menu,” one customer said. “It really is I had it for the first time a couple days ago and it’s good!” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry

If you have a sweet tooth you will absolutely love the Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry (vanilla soft serve with Hershey’s milk chocolate, graham crackers, and soft marshmallows) available for a limited time only until August 11. While some customers are complaining about the new McFlurry packaging, others don’t mind as much. “I got a mini version the other day,” one Redditor said. “Pretty good if you’re ok with the freeze dried marshmallow constancy. I also like their new packaging. I don’t mind that they don’t blend them anymore. They use the soft serve ice cream which makes it easy to blend anyways.”