McDonald's Is Launching an Exciting New Dipping Sauce Next Week

McDonald's fans, rejoice! The chain just announced its first new dipping sauce of 2024—and it goes hand in hand with an immersive and wildly unique Golden Arches campaign.

A brand-new Savory Chili Sauce will hit McDonald's menus in the United States and across the globe on Feb. 26. In a press release, McDonald's said that the sauce provides "an energetic blast of flavor" through a combination of ginger, garlic, and soy, with a slight kick of heat from chili flakes.

The limited-edition sauce is part of a larger launch that pays homage to "WcDonald's," the name that has long been used to refer to McDonald's in Japanese-style anime and in comic books called manga. The potent flavors in the new sauce are meant to mirror "the bold, dynamic spirit of your favorite anime heroes," according to the release.

"Anime is a huge part of today's culture, and we love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years," Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's USA, said in a statement. "The WcDonald's universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity, while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alongside the new sauce, McDonald's has several other goodies in store for customers as part of the WcDonald's campaign. Restaurants will receive new manga-inspired packaging designed by the Japanese manga artist and illustrator Acky Bright.

McDonald's also teamed up with the Japanese animation house Studio Pierrot to create the first-ever official WcDonald's anime. The company will release a new anime short and new manga each Monday starting on Feb. 26 through March 18. Customers can check out the new content by visiting WcDonalds.com or by scanning a code on the WcDonald's packaging.

Additionally, McDonald's will host a WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience in Los Angeles on March 8 and March 9. There, attendees "will be transported into the WcDonald's universe through 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections inspired by the four WcDonald's anime episodic shorts—all while enjoying a set menu of WcDonald's items," the release said. Customers interested in attending can reserve a spot through OpenTable starting Feb. 28.

While guests will have to wait a few more days to sample the new sauce and enter the WcDonald's universe, they don't have to wait at all to enjoy several other limited-edition items that recently hit McDonald's menus. The chain brought back its seasonal Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time starting on Feb. 5. It also brought back its massive Double Big Mac last month, though we weren't too fond of the burger in a recent taste test.