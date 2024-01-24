McDonald's Double Big Mac Is Officially Back Today—Here's What You Need to Know

McDonald's fans, rejoice! As of Wednesday, Jan. 24, the wait for the return of McDonald's bigger Big Mac is officially over.

The fast-food giant announced earlier this month that its massive Double Big Mac would return to menus today, Jan. 24. It was big news considering that the last time McDonald's offered the Double Big Mac in the United States was in March 2020, nearly four years ago, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

For the uninitiated, a classic Big Mac comes with two beef patties, special sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese on a three-tiered sesame seed bun. The Double Big Mac features all of the same elements as the original, but gets an upgrade with two additional beef patties and extra Big Mac sauce.

"Did someone order a glow-up? McDonald's legendary Big Mac is getting bigger (and saucier) in 2024…and we have the official scoop," McDonald's said in a Jan. 9 announcement about the Double Big Mac's return.

The return of the Double Big Mac marks a rare expansion of McDonald's burger selection. The last time that a new option joined the chain's burger menu was in July 2023, when McDonald's launched its Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Even then, both options were only available for a limited time.

The Double Big Mac will also only be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, so any customers who've been planning to sample the oversized burger shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Mickey D's. McDonald's did not provide pricing information for the menu item. When I checked the McDonald's app on the morning of Jan. 24 to find the price for the Double Big Mac, the sandwich was not yet listed on the menu.

The Double Big Mac isn't the only exciting new item to join the McDonald's lineup this month. The chain also recently brought back its popular Strawberry & Crème Pie, the first addition to its dessert selection since the start of 2024. The pie features strawberries and a vanilla-flavored crème baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust.

McDonald's USA confirmed in a statement to Eat This, Not That! last week that the pie is a regional offering that will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. The markets currently offering the menu item include Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.