McDonald's Customers Are Reporting the Return of a Super Popular Chicken McNugget

The days are finally getting warmer, so it's only fitting that McDonald's is dialing up the heat with the grand return of a rare and fiery menu item. Roughly a year after their last limited-time launch, McDonald's customers are reporting that the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets are finally back, giving fans another chance to get their hands on a menu item so beloved they say it should be a permanent offering.

While McDonald's itself hasn't announced the relaunch of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets, the food Instagram account Snackolator reported their return yesterday. Snackolator has accurately previewed major fast-food launches before the company officially announces them in the past. Just earlier this month, Snackolator shared the news that Taco Bell was introducing a spicy new spin on its Nacho Fries days before the fast-food chain confirmed the new menu item.

Several McDonald's customers have also reported the return of the Spicy McNuggets on social media over the past couple of days. When we checked the menu at a McDonald's restaurant in New Jersey this morning, Spicy McNuggets were available.

McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets feature a crispy coating that's spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper. When the chain introduced the menu item in 2020, it was the first time a new flavor of its famous Chicken McNuggets hit the United States since they first debuted in 1983. Customers loved the flavor innovation so much that the Spicy McNuggets sold out in weeks. They returned for a limited time in 2021, and then again in 2022. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some fans even prefer the Spicy McNuggets over McDonald's classic McNuggets, though others say that they fall slightly short of their popular spicy nugget rivals at Wendy's.

It was not immediately clear if the reported return of McDonald's Spicy McNuggets applies to restaurants nationwide, or just select locations. When McDonald's brought them back in 2022, they were only available at roughly half of the chain's locations in the United States.

McDonald's was contacted for more details on the release but did not immediately respond. Any customers looking to get their hands on the menu item should check their local restaurants for availability.

The potential return of the Spicy McNuggets isn't the only exciting McDonald's news this week. The chain is currently testing cold brew coffee drinks at 600 locations in Southern California, SiliconValley.com reported. When we checked the menu at a McDonald's restaurant in Pasadena, Calif., this morning, a plain cold brew and a Marble Cold Brew were available.

The company also announced yesterday that it will make some major upgrades to several of its signature burgers, including using softer buns, ensuring that cheese is perfectly melted, and cooking onions directly on beef patties for a "juicier, caramelized flavor." McDonald's plans to roll out these upgrades at all restaurants in the United States by 2024, though several cities on the West Coast are already starting to see the changes.