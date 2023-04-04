Taco Bell Will Soon Launch a New, Spicy Spin on Nacho Fries

Taco Bell has cracked the code on crafting buzzworthy menu items, and the Nacho Fries will go down in history as one of the chain's most legendary limited-time offerings. Nacho Fries first debuted in January 2018 and sold more than 53 million orders by mid-March that year, making it the most successful product launch in the chain's history. The fries are so wildly popular that Taco Bell can't resist bringing them back occasionally, and has even teased making them a permanent menu item.

If you're one of the many customers who've been missing the Nacho Fries since their last run, prepare for some good news. A new iteration of the fan-favorite item is reportedly coming to menus later this month, and it will be even spicier than the original.

While Taco Bell has yet to officially announce the item, several sources are reporting that the chain will debut the brand-new Yellowbird Nacho Fries on April 13 and offer them through April 26. According to the Fast Food Post, one of the sources that reported on their rumored debut this month, the new Yellowbird Nacho Fries will feature the classic fries topped with steak, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes. The product will also reportedly get a dose of spice with a creamy sauce made in partnership with the hot sauce brand Yellowbird.

The food account Snackolator was another source that revealed the upcoming debut of the new item. It obtained what appears to be promotional material for the Yellowbird Nacho Fries and shared the news on Twitter last week. A breakdown of upcoming Taco Bell menu changes also leaked on Reddit, and the Yellowbird Nacho Fries were listed as one of the new items coming to restaurants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The loaded fries will sell for a suggested price of $4.99, according to the details leaked on Reddit. Taco Bell was contacted to confirm the reports on the new menu item but did not immediately respond.

If the rumors are true, the Yellowbird iteration will be the latest spin on the classic Nacho Fries to grace Taco Bell menus. In November 2022, the chain released 7-Layer Nacho Fries that were piled high with black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded cheeses, seasoned beef, and guacamole. Taco Bell also debuted a limited-time buffalo chicken version in 2020.

While awaiting an official announcement on the Yellowbird Nacho Fries from Taco Bell, fans can look forward to the upcoming return of the brand's popular and spicy Volcano Menu in June. Customers can also cast votes through April 12 in a Taco Bell contest that will temporarily bring back one of two popular retired menu items: the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos.