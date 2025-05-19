McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Squishmallows Happy Meal and Fans Are Freaking Out

McDonald's just brought back one of the cutest toys ever to its Happy Meal selection: The mini Squishmallows! Each Happy Meal box will contain one of 12 of these little cuties, including a never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl named Halley. Each Squishmallows comes with a character hang tag, which has the name of the Squish, plus a code you can scan to play an interactive game.

Happy Meal prices tend to fluctuate depending on location, but generally speaking you are unlikely to pay more than $5, certainly less than $10 for a Hamburger Happy Meal or four or six McNuggets Happy Meal, served with fries, apple slices, and a drink.

Fans are already rushing to the restaurants and sharing their Squishmallows online. "Omg, it's so cute. Some people complain that the McD's Squishmallows are made weird but I think that makes them cute! Does this Cam have a tail? (My Archie from the last time doesn't lol)," one Redditor commented on a post about the collectible toys, which have been away for two years. Even people who don't often go to McDonald's plan to make a trip for the Squishmallows. "Aww. Don't tell me this, I've stayed away from them for like 5 months now lol," one said. "I know what I'm getting for dinner 😌😌😌," another excited customer said.

These little Squishies are only around for a limited time so hurry and get them before they disappear again. The exciting new campaign comes just months after Pokémon fans were going wild collecting cards from the Pokémon Happy Meals. Some online sellers were even making up to $800 for the limited-edition cards. "There's nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we're fans of ourselves," said Guillaume Huin, Senior Marketing Director at McDonald's.

Even people who aren't collecting toys have a soft spot for the McDonald's Happy Meal. "No adult wants to walk into a McDonald's and ask for a Happy Meal, but I put my ego aside and I've been doing it for a while now and it's really a great deal for people who are trying to lose weight," one Redditor shared. "~6 bucks gets you a six-piece order of McNuggets, a water bottle and you can sub out the small fries for Apple slices. If you pick one of the low-calorie dipping sauces like the buffalo hot sauce it's only around 350 calories for the entire meal. It's a great option if you're on the run or you just need something to hold you down for a few hours."

Another fan pointed out that a Happy Meal would have been considered a perfectly acceptable adult's meal in the past. "Watch 'The Founder' and realize that a 'happy meal' (small hamburger, small fry and a small coke) was a normal meal in the 50's, 60's and 70's. There is nothing embarrassing about not falling for the 'Supersize Me' mentality," they said.