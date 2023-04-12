McDonald's New Premium Burger Is the Chain's Best Creation Yet, Customers Say

New additions to the McDonald's menu have to be pretty impressive to tempt fans away from the well-known staples. After all, the fast-food giant adds new items all the time, but very few go on to achieve the icon status of offerings like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder.

However, a new limited edition McDonald's burger that launched in the United Kingdom last month is not only capturing significant attention, but also converting many fans who are touting it as the chain's best burger ever.

McDonald's unveiled the new Steakhouse Stack burger on March 29 as a limited-time menu item in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The burger features two beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, and a creamy peppercorn sauce inside a toasted bun. The premium burger was listed for a suggested price of £5.39, the equivalent of about $6.72 in American dollars. Following this debut, fans were quick to report just how much they were lovin' it.

One customer described it on Twitter as the "best burger they've ever produced," adding in another post that it "tastes unreal for a fast food burger." A fellow fan separately posted on Twitter that they also thought it was the "best burger" to ever come out of McDonald's.

"Here to tell y'all that the new Steakhouse Stack from McDonald's is absolutely delicious a full 10/10 from me," another customer tweeted last week.

Fans of the burger praised its size, as well as the opportunity to try something new and interesting from the familiar fast-food brand.

While not everyone agreed that the Steakhouse Stack is a winner, and some customers had a major issue with the price, the reactions on social media were overwhelmingly positive. The buzz about the burger even left some McDonald's customers in the U.S. green with envy.

"Gosh I am jealous. I wish the U.S. would bring this," a fan commented under a Reddit post about the burger this week.

Though McDonald's lovers in the United States are disappointed about missing out on the Steakhouse Stack, the fast-food giant has brought several exciting new menu items to its American locations this year.

McDonald's first new McFlurry flavor of the year, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, launched at restaurants nationwide today. The chain also began offering a new classic lemonade and two new limited edition flavors of the recently renamed McCrispy chicken sandwich line last month.