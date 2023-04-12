Skip to content

McDonald's New Premium Burger Is the Chain's Best Creation Yet, Customers Say

The brand-new burger is making waves since its March launch.
Zoe Strozewski
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on April 12, 2023 | 1:05 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Meaghan Cameron

New additions to the McDonald's menu have to be pretty impressive to tempt fans away from the well-known staples. After all, the fast-food giant adds new items all the time, but very few go on to achieve the icon status of offerings like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder.

However, a new limited edition McDonald's burger that launched in the United Kingdom last month is not only capturing significant attention, but also converting many fans who are touting it as the chain's best burger ever.

RELATED: McDonald's Customers Think the Chain Has Become Wildly Overpriced—Here's Why

McDonald's unveiled the new Steakhouse Stack burger on March 29 as a limited-time menu item in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The burger features two beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce, and a creamy peppercorn sauce inside a toasted bun. The premium burger was listed for a suggested price of £5.39, the equivalent of about $6.72 in American dollars. Following this debut, fans were quick to report just how much they were lovin' it.

McDonald's Steakhouse Stack burger
Courtesy of McDonald's

 

One customer described it on Twitter as the "best burger they've ever produced," adding in another post that it "tastes unreal for a fast food burger." A fellow fan separately posted on Twitter that they also thought it was the "best burger" to ever come out of McDonald's

"Here to tell y'all that the new Steakhouse Stack from McDonald's is absolutely delicious a full 10/10 from me," another customer tweeted last week.

Fans of the burger praised its size, as well as the opportunity to try something new and interesting from the familiar fast-food brand.

While not everyone agreed that the Steakhouse Stack is a winner, and some customers had a major issue with the price, the reactions on social media were overwhelmingly positive. The buzz about the burger even left some McDonald's customers in the U.S. green with envy.

"Gosh I am jealous. I wish the U.S. would bring this," a fan commented under a Reddit post about the burger this week.

Though McDonald's lovers in the United States are disappointed about missing out on the Steakhouse Stack, the fast-food giant has brought several exciting new menu items to its American locations this year. 

McDonald's first new McFlurry flavor of the year, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, launched at restaurants nationwide today. The chain also began offering a new classic lemonade and two new limited edition flavors of the recently renamed McCrispy chicken sandwich line last month.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Healthy Eating
  • white bread with butter

    6 Worst Butter Brands, Say Dietitians

  • milkshake assortment

    10 Worst Fast-Food Desserts on the Planet

  • sliced steak topped with compound butter

    What Eating Red Meat Daily Does to Your Body

  • chipotle burrito bowls and tacos

    8 Healthiest Chipotle Orders, According to Dietitians

  • salt food

    Here’s What Happens When You Eat Too Much Salt