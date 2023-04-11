McDonald's Is Launching a New Fruity McFlurry Tomorrow

When the ice cream machines aren't out of commission, not much can beat ending your McDonald's meal with a cold McFlurry. The fast-food giant uses its classic soft serve as the base for a wide range of sweet mix-ins, including the classic Oreo and M&M's flavors and more experimental iterations like the limited edition Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. In good news for customers who've been looking to branch out on their McFlurry order, a brand-new fruity flavor is about to hit McDonald's menus.

McDonald's officially confirmed in late March that it will debut a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry at restaurants nationwide on April 12. Yes, excited customers can pick up their first Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry tomorrow. The fruity take on the sweet treat is the first brand-new McFlurry flavor that will launch in 2023, though the chain brought back the seasonal Oreo Shamrock McFlurry in February for a limited time to coincide with St. Patrick's Day.

A traditional strawberry shortcake features a biscuit or cake base topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream. McDonald's take on the sweet treat will feature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and crispy shortbread cookies to evoke those classic flavors.

McDonald's restaurants in Singapore also offer a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, but it uses different mix-ins like strawberry sauce and Oreo bits. Customers in the United States have been looking forward to the debut of their own version of the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry ever since the fast-food giant announced it in March.

"When McDonald's drops that Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry catch me there everyday," one fan posted on Twitter last week.

"I'm ready to try that Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry from McDonald's," another customer tweeted earlier this month.

Customers vying to get their hands on the frozen treat will need to act fast, since it will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last. However, McDonald's has a history of bringing back popular menu items that were only available for a limited time, so fans of the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry can hope that the launch is successful enough to warrant a second run sometime down the road.

This is only one of several major McDonald's launches since the start of 2023. Last month, the chain announced that it was renaming the Crispy Chicken Sandwich line to the "McCrispy" and debuted two new limited edition flavors of the sandwich. It also began offering a classic lemonade and brought back the rare Chicken Big Mac for a limited time, though the sandwich was only available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.