McDonald's Is Launching New Happy Meal Toys That Will Make Disney Fans Swoon

Disney fans can collect eight new McDonald's toys inspired by a soon-to-premiere film.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on May 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM
Mere days remain before moviegoers can flock to their local theaters for the premiere of the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid on May 26. But any Disney fans who can't wait for a look at this highly-anticipated take on the classic 1989 movie can head over to McDonald's, which just launched a set of new Happy Meal toys inspired by the film.

Though various social media rumblings about The Little Mermaid Happy Meals have been circulating for days, McDonald's only officially announced the collaboration today.

"'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal joins McDonald's decades-long history of providing delicious, feel-good moments that help create memorable experiences for all communities," the burger chain said in the announcement. "From recalling their first viewing of the classic film to celebrating the 2023 live-action cast with collectible toys, fans of all ages can find something uniquely special for them in this Happy Meal."

McDonald's Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys
Courtesy of McDonald's

The collection features eight toys in total with all the major characters from the Disney movie, including Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula, and Sebastian. In keeping with the movie's theme, all of the characters are designed to look like they're floating on water. These aren't just your typical figurines either—rolling them on a hard surface triggers a special movement effect.

To top it all off, the Happy Meal also comes in a special light blue box featuring the titular character Ariel, played by actress Halle Bailey.

McDonald's Little Mermaid Happy Meal
Courtesy of McDonald's

These special Happy Meals are only available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide and while supplies last. The McDonald's Happy Meal website also currently offers several downloadable coloring sheets with characters from The Little Mermaid.

It's far from rare for iconic Disney figures to make appearances in McDonald's Happy Meals. Earlier this year, McDonald's introduced a collection of "Mickey and Friends" Happy Meal toys featuring iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald. Before The Little Mermaid toys debuted this week, McDonald's was offering superhero toys inspired by the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film from Disney-owned Marvel.

In other McDonald's news, the chain recently brought back its popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets, launched a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, and has started rolling out some major upgrades for its signature burgers.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
