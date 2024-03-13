Trader Joe's Is Opening 8 New Stores—Here's Where

Trader Joe's is expanding its store portfolio once again. Over the last few days, the specialty grocery chain added several upcoming openings to its website, totaling eight new confirmed locations.

The new stores include five locations in California, one in New Jersey, one in Texas, and one in Virginia. The grocery chain has yet to provide any opening dates, though all of the upcoming openings note, "Our Crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2024."

RELATED: The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in March

The new Trader Joe's stores will be located at:

1129 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030

19037 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

9680 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

14130 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

13644 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064

1425 NJ-35, Middletown Township, NJ 07748

13550 University Boulevard, Sugar Land, TX 77479

8402 Old Keene Mill Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

In addition to the openings listed on its website, Trader Joe's also recently confirmed the addition of a few new stores. These will be in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Salmon Creek, Wash; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Alpharetta, GA.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The Coeur d'Alene store will be located at 303. E. Spokane Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, while the Salmon Creek store will be at 14019 NE 10th Ave Vancouver, Wash. The Murfreesboro store will be off of Medical Center Parkway and Robert Rose Drive.

Jami Averwater, Murfreesboro City Councilwoman, told WKRN.com that the upcoming Tennessee location will open sometime in 2025. The other store addresses haven't been announced yet, and Trader Joe's hasn't shared when these new stores are expected to open.

Last week, Trader Joe's opened a new location in Everett, Wash. The grocery chain currently operates more than 500 stores across 43 states.

RELATED: Aldi Plans to Open 800 New Stores Over the Next 5 Years—Here's Where

In other Trader Joe's news, the grocery chain recently rolled out a range of new and returning items for spring. One new release that's been generating significant buzz is the mini canvas tote bag, which has gone viral on social media. These bags are priced at $2.99 and have flown off the shelves. Some people are even reselling the popular bags, with one offering a set of four for as much as $1,000, as reported by TODAY.com. Trader Joe's has confirmed that the bags will be restocked later this year.