7 “Mexican” Dishes at Chain Restaurants No One Eats in Mexico

Mexican food in the U.S. is a wonderful cuisine—each region has its own way of cooking, from Tex-Mex to California beach shacks serving up fish tacos. How authentic some of these options are is a different matter. While certain dishes may be very popular, they have morphed over the years into something that isn’t really considered traditional cuisine in Mexico. Here are seven Mexican dishes very popular in the U.S. that aren’t really a “thing” in Mexico itself.

Wet Cheesy Burritos

Burritos with wet sauce on top and lots of cheese is not common, some diners say. “I’m from Sonora and we love our cheese here, but even we don’t like it on everything. It’s just not necessary,” one Redditor said.

Corn/Flour Flautas

Flautas are made with both flour and corn but some say corn is more traditional. “I grew up in Tijuana and San Diego and flautas in Tijuana, or anywhere in Mexico are always corn,” one Redditor said. “I think flautas don’t exist in the US. They’re just called rolled tacos or taquitos. The toppings are similar but it’s not the same.”

Flour Enchiladas

Flour enchiladas appear to be more of a Tex-Mex option, with corn being the more traditional ingredient. “The number of blog recipes for ‘enchiladas’ with flour tortillas… it’s like nobody told them corn tortillas exist! And agreed, it’s slimy and I do not care for it. The recipes never have you fry or dip them either,” one person said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giant Nacho Plates

The American-style nacho plate with melted cheese and toppings is not a traditional Mexican food. “As the birthplace of nachos, Texas naturally has its own take on this dish. Tex-Mex nachos often feature a hearty combination of ingredients, including seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeños. They are typically served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole,” explains Tijuana Flats.

Sizzling Fajitas

Fajitas are not really Mexican so much as Tex-Mex. “The history of fajitas can be traced back to the cattle ranches of West Texas and Northern Mexico, where ranchers would use the tougher cuts of meat, such as skirt steak, directly over an open flame,” according to Tijuana Flats. “This practice, known as “barbacoa,” was popular among Mexican cowboys, also known as vaqueros. These cowboys would cook their beef with a mix of onions, peppers, and other spices.

Chili Con Carne

Chili con carne is more of a southwestern classic using Mexican ingredients. “The earliest description of chili comes from an 1828 journal…Recounting a visit to San Antonio, J. C. Clopper writes about it as a kind of hash with nearly as many peppers as there are pieces of meat that is all stewed together,” according to XLNT Foods. “Historians often cite Texas as the birthplace of chili con carne.”

Queso

Queso literally translates to the word “cheese” but the gooey, melty cheese dip called queso has its roots in Tex-Mex cuisine. “In the United States, more often than not, queso refers to the delectable Tex-Mex appetizer consisting of melted cheese, chilies, and a variety of garnishes,” according to The Corner Taqueria, which points out the dish became popular in the 19th century.